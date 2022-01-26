Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forfar ace Matty Aitken reveals friendly rivalry within Loons’ camp as he aims to fire himself up scoring charts

By Scott Lorimer
January 26 2022, 12.00pm Updated: January 26 2022, 12.27pm
Matthew Aitken will challenge Nathan Austin in the scoring charts this term
He might be the club’s joint top scorer, but Forfar Athletic striker Matty Aitken is frustrated he’s not higher up the charts.

The Loons occupy second spot as they continue to chase leaders Kelty Hearts with a quickfire return to League One on the line.

Matthew Aitken is a key player for Forfar in their League Two title fight
Aitken has played a key part in their campaign, notching seven goals in 19 league appearances this term, the same as team-mate Stefan McCluskey.

Out with Covid

The hit man is currently fourth in the League Two top scorers table – but had hoped to have bagged more.

“I had Covid for the second time just before the New Year which was annoying because I missed out on a few games,” he told Courier Sport.

“I dropped down the goal scorer charts a couple of places when I was off which was annoying. As a striker you just want to score as many goals as you can.”

The 24-year-old is confident of bagging more to help the side in their pursuit of promotion.

He doesn’t have a number in mind but is looking to position himself among the top strikers in the league.

“I want double figures and I’m not far off getting that,” Aitken said. “I set myself up against others in the league, rather than going for a number.

Nathan Austin the man to beat

Nathan Austin is flying this season. Everyone knows the quality and goal scoring ability he brings but getting as close to those sorts of players would be great.”

Forfar are spoilt for choice in front of goal, with fellow forwards McCluskey and Scott Shepherd in amongst the goals – as is centre back Andy Munro.

Aitken says the friendly competition to be the club’s top marksman can only be good for their promotion aspirations.

“You always need that to drive each other forward,” he said.

“Everyone wants to be top scorer – even Andy Munro has popped up with a few headers. He’s joking that he’s going to catch us now. He likes to let everyone know.

“It will be good to see who comes out on top at the end – and it can only be a good thing for the club.”

