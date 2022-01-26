Forfar ace Matty Aitken reveals friendly rivalry within Loons’ camp as he aims to fire himself up scoring charts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

He might be the club’s joint top scorer, but Forfar Athletic striker Matty Aitken is frustrated he’s not higher up the charts.

The Loons occupy second spot as they continue to chase leaders Kelty Hearts with a quickfire return to League One on the line.

Aitken has played a key part in their campaign, notching seven goals in 19 league appearances this term, the same as team-mate Stefan McCluskey.

Out with Covid

The hit man is currently fourth in the League Two top scorers table – but had hoped to have bagged more.

“I had Covid for the second time just before the New Year which was annoying because I missed out on a few games,” he told Courier Sport.

“I dropped down the goal scorer charts a couple of places when I was off which was annoying. As a striker you just want to score as many goals as you can.”

The 24-year-old is confident of bagging more to help the side in their pursuit of promotion.

Forfar Athletic 3 Cowdenbeath 0 Goal #3 @MatthewAitken2 ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ goals so far this season for our No 9! #Loons #FAFC pic.twitter.com/pCKHeXjEld — Forfar Athletic (@ForfarAthletic) November 21, 2021

He doesn’t have a number in mind but is looking to position himself among the top strikers in the league.

“I want double figures and I’m not far off getting that,” Aitken said. “I set myself up against others in the league, rather than going for a number.

Nathan Austin the man to beat

“Nathan Austin is flying this season. Everyone knows the quality and goal scoring ability he brings but getting as close to those sorts of players would be great.”

Forfar are spoilt for choice in front of goal, with fellow forwards McCluskey and Scott Shepherd in amongst the goals – as is centre back Andy Munro.

Aitken says the friendly competition to be the club’s top marksman can only be good for their promotion aspirations.

“You always need that to drive each other forward,” he said.

“Everyone wants to be top scorer – even Andy Munro has popped up with a few headers. He’s joking that he’s going to catch us now. He likes to let everyone know.

“It will be good to see who comes out on top at the end – and it can only be a good thing for the club.”