Dom Thomas makes Dunfermline return in Falkirk defeat as John Hughes weighs up trialists

By Alan Temple
January 25 2022, 5.05pm Updated: January 25 2022, 10.51pm
The Falkirk Stadium, pictured, hosted the friendly
Dom Thomas made his long-awaited return to action as Dunfermline suffered a 2-0 friendly defeat against Falkirk on Tuesday.

Thomas is understood to have looked sharp during a half-hour cameo, his first appearance since undergoing knee surgery in December.

Iain Wilson, who has not featured for the Pars since a 4-2 defeat against Arbroath on October 30, also played 30 minutes at the Falkirk Stadium.

The likes of Rhys Breen, Graham Dorrans, Reece Cole and Deniz Mehmet were also afforded valuable minutes.

Thomas and Wilson will be assessed by physio Tommy Scanlon and sports science chief Paul Green on Wednesday morning.

Dom Thomas celebrates in Dunfermline’s win over Inverness last year

While an outside possibility, it is not out of the question that one — or both — could be involved in the match-day squad for Dunfermline’s trip to face Queen of the South on Saturday.

Hopefuls

Meanwhile, Pars boss John Hughes used the outing to run the rule over three trialists, with the Fife outfit hopeful of completing another signing prior to their test at Palmerston.

Dunfermline have added Coll Donaldson, Stevie Lawless and Joe Chalmers to their ranks this month.

Vytas Gaspuitis, Mark Connolly, Kai Kennedy have departed the club permanently. Kyle Macdonald and Craig Wighton joined Airdrie and Arbroath on loan, respectively.

Addressing the club’s search for reinforcements, Hughes stated this week: “We are working ever so hard.

“That’s six players who have been put out so we can bring in fresh blood.

“The supporters need to appreciate that and trust us. If we can get another one or two of the ilk of Lawless and Donaldson, then I’m sure they’ll be happy.”

