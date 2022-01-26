Dunfermline eye Watford starlet as John Hughes weighs up loan swoop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline are weighing up a loan swoop for Watford midfielder Kamil Conteh.

The 19-year-old featured for the Pars as they lost 2-0 against Falkirk in a bounce match on Tuesday afternoon, playing alongside two other trialists.

Conteh, a combative midfielder, has made one senior appearance for the Hornets, entering the fray as a 74th-minute substitute in a 4-1 FA loss against Leicester earlier this month.

And the English Premier League outfit are keen for the promising teenager to gain more regular first-team exposure to aid his development.

Speaking earlier this week, manager John Hughes addressed the prospect of an imminent arrival, stating: “It’s a case of him coming up and us seeing his character.

“We have done a lot of due diligence on him but you don’t want to sign anyone blind.

“It’s important to get them up for a few days, have a chat with them — see their attitude, desire and where they want to go in football.”

Hopeful

Dunfermline, who sit in ninth place in the Championship, have already added Joe Chalmers, Stevie Lawless and Coll Donaldson to their ranks this month.

However, the Fifers are known to be in the market for further reinforcements in the heart of midfield.

The Pars are hopeful of making at least one more signing prior to Saturday’s relegation six-pointer against rock-bottom Queen of the South.