Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline eye Watford starlet as John Hughes weighs up loan swoop

By Alan Temple
January 26 2022, 10.11am Updated: January 26 2022, 11.52am
Watford's Kamil Conteh in action
Watford's Kamil Conteh in action

Dunfermline are weighing up a loan swoop for Watford midfielder Kamil Conteh.

The 19-year-old featured for the Pars as they lost 2-0 against Falkirk in a bounce match on Tuesday afternoon, playing alongside two other trialists.

Conteh, a combative midfielder, has made one senior appearance for the Hornets, entering the fray as a 74th-minute substitute in a 4-1 FA loss against Leicester earlier this month.

And the English Premier League outfit are keen for the promising teenager to gain more regular first-team exposure to aid his development.

Speaking earlier this week, manager John Hughes addressed the prospect of an imminent arrival, stating: “It’s a case of him coming up and us seeing his character.

“We have done a lot of due diligence on him but you don’t want to sign anyone blind.

“It’s important to get them up for a few days, have a chat with them — see their attitude, desire and where they want to go in football.”

Hopeful

Dunfermline, who sit in ninth place in the Championship, have already added Joe Chalmers, Stevie Lawless and Coll Donaldson to their ranks this month.

However, the Fifers are known to be in the market for further reinforcements in the heart of midfield.

The Pars are hopeful of making at least one more signing prior to Saturday’s relegation six-pointer against rock-bottom Queen of the South.

Joe Chalmers reveals Dom Thomas history as Dunfermline new boy finally realises John Hughes aspiration

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier