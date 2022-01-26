John McGlynn on ‘spectacular’ Celtic draw – and whether cash windfall could fund Raith Rovers signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

John McGlynn on ‘spectacular’ Celtic draw – and whether cash windfall could fund Raith Rovers signing

By Alan Temple
January 26 2022, 12.00pm Updated: January 26 2022, 2.50pm
McGlynn and Ange Postecoglou
Renewing rivalry: McGlynn and Ange Postecoglou

John McGlynn has described landing two away trips to Celtic in a single campaign as a ‘spectacular’ boost to Raith Rovers’ finances.

The Fife outfit are set to bank a six-figure windfall for the Scottish Cup last-16 showdown, given the split in ticket revenue and likelihood that the encounter will be selected for live TV coverage.

Rovers also faced Ange Postecoglou’s men in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final, succumbing to a 3-0 defeat despite a gutsy showing at Parkhead.

And while cognisant of the footballing challenge that lies ahead, McGlynn appreciates how valuable the tie could be as Raith continue to build for the future, on and off the pitch.

McGlynn ahead of Rovers’ last outing at Celtic Park

“I look at the draws we’ve had in the Scottish Cup — Falkirk, Banks O’Dee — and think it might have been nice to get a home tie,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“That would give us the opportunity to have that backing, like we did against Aberdeen [in the Premier Sports Cup].

“But from the financial people above me in the boardroom, they’ll be delighted to go to Celtic Park.

“To get that draw twice in one season is a spectacular result, financially.

“From a footballing perspective, we’re not daft. Celtic are favourites or second-favourites to win the competition. There won’t be much in that between them and Rangers — so we’ll be massive underdogs.

“We’ll need to have a very good day and hope they aren’t quite at their best.”

Fan following

Rovers’ swift reunion with Celtic will allow the Kirkcaldy faithful to embark on a memorable away day at the home of the Hoops — having been locked out of the first meeting between the sides in September.

Parkhead chiefs cited Covid restrictions and the continued implementation of red zones for the lack of away allocation.

However, Raith expect a sizeable, vociferous following in Glasgow’s east end next month, with the club ready to subsidise travel.

“It was disappointing for the fans to miss out earlier in the season and we always appreciate their backing so, from that perspective, it’s nice that they’ll get that opportunity,” added McGlynn.

“Hopefully, it’ll be a right big crowd and proves a tie that whets the appetite of both sets of fans.”

New arrivals?

Asked whether the monetary boost of landing Celtic could result in a final foray into the transfer market this month — having already signed Sam Stanton, Ben Williamson and Jamie Gullan — McGlynn was coy.

“I’m not 100% sure,” he added. “I’m very satisfied with what we have done this month.

“Sam Stanton was different class alongside Ben [Williamson] again at the weekend, and it is only a matter of time before Jamie Gullan gets in the goals.

“I’m really pleased with what we have — but we just need to wait and see over the next few days.”

Matej Poplatnik: Whether Banks O’Dee or Celtic, I’ll set an example at Raith Rovers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]