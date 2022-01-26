John McGlynn on ‘spectacular’ Celtic draw – and whether cash windfall could fund Raith Rovers signing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John McGlynn has described landing two away trips to Celtic in a single campaign as a ‘spectacular’ boost to Raith Rovers’ finances.

The Fife outfit are set to bank a six-figure windfall for the Scottish Cup last-16 showdown, given the split in ticket revenue and likelihood that the encounter will be selected for live TV coverage.

Rovers also faced Ange Postecoglou’s men in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final, succumbing to a 3-0 defeat despite a gutsy showing at Parkhead.

And while cognisant of the footballing challenge that lies ahead, McGlynn appreciates how valuable the tie could be as Raith continue to build for the future, on and off the pitch.

“I look at the draws we’ve had in the Scottish Cup — Falkirk, Banks O’Dee — and think it might have been nice to get a home tie,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“That would give us the opportunity to have that backing, like we did against Aberdeen [in the Premier Sports Cup].

“But from the financial people above me in the boardroom, they’ll be delighted to go to Celtic Park.

“To get that draw twice in one season is a spectacular result, financially.

“From a footballing perspective, we’re not daft. Celtic are favourites or second-favourites to win the competition. There won’t be much in that between them and Rangers — so we’ll be massive underdogs.

“We’ll need to have a very good day and hope they aren’t quite at their best.”

Fan following

Rovers’ swift reunion with Celtic will allow the Kirkcaldy faithful to embark on a memorable away day at the home of the Hoops — having been locked out of the first meeting between the sides in September.

Parkhead chiefs cited Covid restrictions and the continued implementation of red zones for the lack of away allocation.

However, Raith expect a sizeable, vociferous following in Glasgow’s east end next month, with the club ready to subsidise travel.

Goals from Jota, Abada and Turnbull sealed quarter-final victory for the Hoops against Raith Rovers in September. Who are you backing to become heroes in green and white on Saturday? 🧐#PremierSportsCup | @CelticFC pic.twitter.com/CrizQAKWIg — SPFL (@spfl) November 16, 2021

“It was disappointing for the fans to miss out earlier in the season and we always appreciate their backing so, from that perspective, it’s nice that they’ll get that opportunity,” added McGlynn.

“Hopefully, it’ll be a right big crowd and proves a tie that whets the appetite of both sets of fans.”

New arrivals?

Asked whether the monetary boost of landing Celtic could result in a final foray into the transfer market this month — having already signed Sam Stanton, Ben Williamson and Jamie Gullan — McGlynn was coy.

“I’m not 100% sure,” he added. “I’m very satisfied with what we have done this month.

“Sam Stanton was different class alongside Ben [Williamson] again at the weekend, and it is only a matter of time before Jamie Gullan gets in the goals.

“I’m really pleased with what we have — but we just need to wait and see over the next few days.”