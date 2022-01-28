Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football

Dunfermline deja vu: The persistent issue Pars must address

By Alan Temple
January 28 2022, 5.00pm
Thought: Hughes
Thought: Hughes

Dunfermline will seek to overcome a familiar failing when they face Queen of the South on Saturday.

The Pars have conceded the first goal in 14 of their 22 Championship matches this term, a pattern which continued in their 1-1 draw against Inverness last weekend.

A further four matches involving the Fifers have ended 0-0, meaning the East End Park outfit have only taken the lead four times in the league all season.

It is a fact acknowledged by manager John Hughes, who concedes that Dunfermline are ‘slow starters’.

The Pars are aware of the issue and seeking to remedy the ‘mental’ issue, Hughes contends.

Shane Sutherland opened the scoring for Inverness against Dunfermline last weekend

For all they may stumble out of the blocks, Dunfermline should be commended for their heart.

Of those fourteen matches, they have managed to battle back to claim at least a point on six occasions.

Only Ayr United have conceded the opening goal with more regularity in the Championship — in a staggering 16 of their 21 games.

“That’s something we are working on,” explained Hughes. “We seem to be slow starters. I don’t know the reason for that but it’s something we need to address.

“We have spoken about it — which is all well and good — but we need to implement the solutions and put the right things in to practice.

“I’ve played in many teams that have been slow starters, just like I’ve played in teams that would fly out of the traps. It’s about concentration. I believe it is a mental thing.

“As a player, I always wanted an early touch of the ball; get that first pass away. I’m sure these boys are no different.

“We all talk about managing the game towards the end. But you need to manage the game right at the start, too. We need to stamp our authority on things.”

Hughes added: “If we are slow starters and we’ve been doing not too bad over the last couple of games, then if we start flying out the traps, other teams better watch out!”

‘We cannot feel sorry for ourselves’

By contrast, rock-bottom Queen of the South have only conceded the first goal on just nine occasions — fewer than Ayr, Dunfermline, Morton and Hamilton.

Maintaining a lead is the issue for Allan Johnston’s charges, who are one point behind the ninth-placed Pars.

They have failed to claim all three points after breaking the deadlock in five of their 21 games; almost a quarter.

“Queen of the South are not a bad side at all,” added Hughes. “ I can only judge based on what I saw when we played at East End Park [3-3 draw]. They caused us a lot of problems and we’ll need to be at our best.

“But I’ve told the boys that: we don’t want it easy. We want the challenge. We cannot feel sorry for ourselves or duck away from the pressure.”

