Dick Campbell gives Arbroath transfer update as ex-Grimsby striker ends trial

Dick Campbell is still in pursuit of new faces to bring into his Arbroath squad as they look to mount a Championship title challenge.

The Lichties sit three points clear at the top of the league with their promotion-seeking rivals all strengthening their squads as they make final push for the Premiership.

Campbell has already brought Jack Hamilton and Craig Wighton in on loan, from Livingston and Dunfermline respectively, earlier in January.

More January additions?

But the Angus club are still looking for reinforcements.

They recently had ex-Grimsby Town forward Ira Jackson on trial but he has since left to pursue other options.

Arbroath’s gaffer admits it has not been easy to source players that meet the quality they already have.

“I’m needing players to add to the squad but it’s very difficult,” Campbell told Courier Sport.

“The problem is that we require players that are better than those we already have – but I’ve not come across any that are available yet.

“We did have a boy, Ira Jackson from down south training with us, but I won’t be pursuing that.

“I’m hopeful of having another face in next week.”

Partick tomorrow

Arbroath welcome Partick Thistle to Gayfield tomorrow in another table-topping encounter.

Their other close rivals Killie and Inverness also face off, meaning the Lichties could go five points clear at the top.

But gaffer Campbell is solely focused on the task in hand.

“We’ll treat this like any other game,” he said. “There’s three points on offer like any other game and that’s all we’ll try to get.

“We’ve beaten Partick Thistle twice already this season, that will have put their gas at a peep. They’ll be right up for something against us at Gayfield.”

The squad has no fresh injury problems and the Lichties’ boss will have a full squad to ponder over.

“I don’t think there will be too many changes from the team that beat Darvel last week, but I’ll have to make up my mind on Saturday morning,” he added.