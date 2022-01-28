Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dick Campbell gives Arbroath transfer update as ex-Grimsby striker ends trial

By Scott Lorimer
January 28 2022, 5.10pm
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell

Dick Campbell is still in pursuit of new faces to bring into his Arbroath squad as they look to mount a Championship title challenge.

The Lichties sit three points clear at the top of the league with their promotion-seeking rivals all strengthening their squads as they make final push for the Premiership.

Campbell has already brought Jack Hamilton and Craig Wighton in on loan, from Livingston and Dunfermline respectively, earlier in January.

More January additions?

But the Angus club are still looking for reinforcements.

They recently had ex-Grimsby Town forward Ira Jackson on trial but he has since left to pursue other options.

Arbroath’s gaffer admits it has not been easy to source players that meet the quality they already have.

“I’m needing players to add to the squad but it’s very difficult,” Campbell told Courier Sport.

“The problem is that we require players that are better than those we already have – but I’ve not come across any that are available yet.

“We did have a boy, Ira Jackson from down south training with us, but I won’t be pursuing that.

“I’m hopeful of having another face in next week.”

Partick tomorrow

Arbroath welcome Partick Thistle to Gayfield tomorrow in another table-topping encounter.

Their other close rivals Killie and Inverness also face off, meaning the Lichties could go five points clear at the top.

But gaffer Campbell is solely focused on the task in hand.

Michael McKenna’s celebrates his double against Partick Thistle at Gayfield earlier in the season.

“We’ll treat this like any other game,” he said. “There’s three points on offer like any other game and that’s all we’ll try to get.

“We’ve beaten Partick Thistle twice already this season, that will have put their gas at a peep. They’ll be right up for something against us at Gayfield.”

The squad has no fresh injury problems and the Lichties’ boss will have a full squad to ponder over.

“I don’t think there will be too many changes from the team that beat Darvel last week, but I’ll have to make up my mind on Saturday morning,” he added.

