Montrose dealt fresh injury blow as midfielder ruled out for weeks but positive news on goalkeeper

Montrose have been dealt a blow, with midfielder Liam Callaghan ruled out for around six weeks after picking up an injury in a bounce game.

The Gable Endies took a friendly with Elgin City last week ahead of their fixture-free weekend.

While the game was a good run out for most players, it came at the cost of Callaghan.

‘Big blow’

Scans this week showed damage to the 27-year-old’s knee, meaning he’s in for a spell on the side lines.

The news comes as a further blow to Callaghan, who is recently back in the squad after an eight-week spell out.

“Liam has picked up knee damage in a friendly game against Elgin”, manager Stewart Petrie told Courier Sport. “That’s a big blow for us.

“The scan came back and it wasn’t as bad as first thought but we’re looking at about six weeks without Liam.

“It could have been a lot worse with surgery but that’s not required.”

Positive news

Petrie did offer some positive news from the physio room with keeper Aaron Lennox expected back sooner than thought.

The shot-stopper was forced off during the defeat to Cove Rangers with a suspected hamstring tear.

An initial spell of up to six weeks out was suggested, however Lennox could be back in the squad to face Falkirk.

“We’re hoping Aaron will return to the squad tomorrow,” Petrie said. “We’ll see how he is. It was not as bad as first thought.

“We’ll make a judgement ahead of the game because he’s improving all the time.

“But whether the game comes a bit quick, we’ll make a decision on that.

“But if not, we’ve got an able replacement in Allan Fleming, so we’ve no worries about that.”

The only other injury doubt for tomorrow is forward James Keatings who is struggling with a back and hip injury.