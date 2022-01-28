Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Montrose dealt fresh injury blow as midfielder ruled out for weeks but positive news on goalkeeper

By Scott Lorimer
January 28 2022, 5.15pm
Montrose midfielder Liam Callaghan faces weeks on the sidelines.

Montrose have been dealt a blow, with midfielder Liam Callaghan ruled out for around six weeks after picking up an injury in a bounce game.

The Gable Endies took a friendly with Elgin City last week ahead of their fixture-free weekend.

While the game was a good run out for most players, it came at the cost of Callaghan.

‘Big blow’

Scans this week showed damage to the 27-year-old’s knee, meaning he’s in for a spell on the side lines.

The news comes as a further blow to Callaghan, who is recently back in the squad after an eight-week spell out.

“Liam has picked up knee damage in a friendly game against Elgin”, manager Stewart Petrie told Courier Sport. “That’s a big blow for us.

“The scan came back and it wasn’t as bad as first thought but we’re looking at about six weeks without Liam.

“It could have been a lot worse with surgery but that’s not required.”

Positive news

Petrie did offer some positive news from the physio room with keeper Aaron Lennox expected back sooner than thought.

The shot-stopper was forced off during the defeat to Cove Rangers with a suspected hamstring tear.

An initial spell of up to six weeks out was suggested, however Lennox could be back in the squad to face Falkirk.

Aaron Lennox leaves the field against Cove with the Montrose physio.

“We’re hoping Aaron will return to the squad tomorrow,” Petrie said. “We’ll see how he is. It was not as bad as first thought.

“We’ll make a judgement ahead of the game because he’s improving all the time.

“But whether the game comes a bit quick, we’ll make a decision on that.

“But if not, we’ve got an able replacement in Allan Fleming, so we’ve no worries about that.”

The only other injury doubt for tomorrow is forward James Keatings who is struggling with a back and hip injury.

