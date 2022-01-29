Arbroath v Partick Thistle: Gayfield pitch inspection as Storm Malik batters east of Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath’s clash with Partick Thistle has been thrown into doubt with a Gayfield pitch inspection scheduled.

It comes as the east of Scotland continues to be battered by gale force winds brought by Storm Malik.

Angus, and the east coast, is under a Met Office amber severe weather warning with the Government even warning of “injuries and danger to life… from flying debris.”

The alert is in place until 3pm today, but strong winds are still forecast throughout the afternoon.

The Lichties tweeted that there would be an inspection prior to 12pm with the safety of travelling fans in mind.

⚠️ Pitch Inspection ⚠️ There will be a pitch inspection within the next hour at Gayfield. Storm Malik is not forecast to ease up until the early evening. With the safety of our fans and everyone associated with @PartickThistle we hope to provide and update to everyone soon. — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 29, 2022

The strong winds earlier forced the call off of fellow Angus club Brechin City’s Highland League Clash with Nairn.

City said the postponement was “due to the amber weather warning for wind and dangerous travelling conditions.

“All other Highland League fixtures have also been postponed.”

High winds – BRIDGE CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC and CENTRAL WALKWAY CLOSED — Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) January 29, 2022

The gales were strong enough to completely close the Tay Road Bridge earlier this morning, an action that occurs if wind speeds reach 80mph.