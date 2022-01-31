Raith Rovers announce contentious signing of ex-Dundee United striker David Goodwillie from Clyde

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have announced the signing of David Goodwillie from Clyde.

In a move which is guaranteed to prove divisive among the club’s support, the Fife outfit swooped during the final hours of deadline day to seal the deal.

Rovers have paid a five-figure fee for the ex-Dundee United striker.

Goodwillie, 32, has spent the last five years on the books of the Bully Wee, scoring 109 goals for the Broadwood club.

He initially emerged through the youth ranks at United, finding the net 40 times and helping the Tangerines win the 2010 Scottish Cup.

During that time he spent a period on loan with Raith, playing under current boss John McGlynn.

Stints with Blackburn, Crystal Palace, Blackpool, Aberdeen, Ross County and Plymouth followed, as well as a second spell at Tannadice.

McGlynn stated: “I have worked with David before and he has a proven track record as a goalscorer throughout his career at every level.

“We know from matches against Clyde in League 1 that he always carried a goal threat.

“Signing him, I believe, is crucial to the club’s promotion push in our quest to reach the SPFL Premiership. It is a great signing for Raith Rovers as a club, as David is the top goalscorer in Scotland.

“Every striker at the club will benefit greatly from his experience in matches and training.”

Backlash

Rovers’ initial interest in Goodwillie was revealed in December and met with a furious reaction among many supporters, including the club’s principle sponsor Val McDermid.

McDermid, whose name adorns a stand at Stark’s Park, Tweeted: “Really? Is this the message @RaithRovers want to send?”

Goodwillie was branded a rapist during a 2017 civil court case and was ordered to pay Denise Clair £100,000.

A judge ruled that he and fellow player David Robertson had raped her, after the case had been dropped by a criminal court.