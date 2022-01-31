Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers announce contentious signing of ex-Dundee United striker David Goodwillie from Clyde

By Alan Temple
January 31 2022, 10.44pm Updated: February 1 2022, 1.19pm
Arrival: Goodwillie
Arrival: Goodwillie

Raith Rovers have announced the signing of David Goodwillie from Clyde.

In a move which is guaranteed to prove divisive among the club’s support, the Fife outfit swooped during the final hours of deadline day to seal the deal.

Rovers have paid a five-figure fee for the ex-Dundee United striker.

Goodwillie, 32, has spent the last five years on the books of the Bully Wee, scoring 109 goals for the Broadwood club.

He initially emerged through the youth ranks at United, finding the net 40 times and helping the Tangerines win the 2010 Scottish Cup.

During that time he spent a period on loan with Raith, playing under current boss John McGlynn.

David Goodwillie playing for Clyde

Stints with Blackburn, Crystal Palace, Blackpool, Aberdeen, Ross County and Plymouth followed, as well as a second spell at Tannadice.

McGlynn stated: “I have worked with David before and he has a proven track record as a goalscorer throughout his career at every level.

“We know from matches against Clyde in League 1 that he always carried a goal threat.

“Signing him, I believe, is crucial to the club’s promotion push in our quest to reach the SPFL Premiership. It is a great signing for Raith Rovers as a club, as David is the top goalscorer in Scotland.

“Every striker at the club will benefit greatly from his experience in matches and training.”

Backlash

Rovers’ initial interest in Goodwillie was revealed in December and met with a furious reaction among many supporters, including the club’s principle sponsor Val McDermid.

McDermid, whose name adorns a stand at Stark’s Park, Tweeted: “Really? Is this the message @RaithRovers want to send?”

Goodwillie was branded a rapist during a 2017 civil court case and was ordered to pay Denise Clair £100,000.

A judge ruled that he and fellow player David Robertson had raped her, after the case had been dropped by a criminal court.

[[title]]

[[text]]

