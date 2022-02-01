Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers Women’s captain Tyler Rattray QUITS over David Goodwillie signing

By Sean Hamilton
February 1 2022, 11.15am Updated: February 1 2022, 2.25pm
Tyler Rattray (inset) has ended her association with Raith Rovers Women FC over David Goodwillie's arrival at Stark's Park. Supplied by SNS/Raith Rovers FC
The captain of Raith Rovers’ women’s side has quit the club over the signing of David Goodwillie.

Tyler Rattray took to Twitter on Tuesday morning amid mounting fan fury to end her 10-year association with the Stark’s Park side’s women’s team.

Goodwillie, who was handed a two-and-a-half-year deal by Rovers on transfer deadline day, was branded a rapist during a 2017 civil court case and was ordered to pay Denise Clair £100,000.

A judge ruled that he and fellow player David Robertson had raped her, after the case had been dropped by a criminal court.

Raith’s move to sign Goodwillie has been slammed by club sponsor Val McDermid, charities, politicians and fans.

And the long-serving captain of the Kirkcaldy side’s women’s team is the latest to take a stand against Goodwillie’s arrival.

Rattray said: “After 10 long years playing for Raith, it’s gutting I have given up now because they have signed someone like this and I want nothing to do with it! It was good being captain of Raith while it lasted.”

Rovers’ initial interest in Goodwillie was revealed in December and met with a furious reaction among many supporters.

Rovers have paid a five-figure fee for the ex-Dundee United striker.

