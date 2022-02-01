Raith Rovers Women’s captain Tyler Rattray QUITS over David Goodwillie signing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The captain of Raith Rovers’ women’s side has quit the club over the signing of David Goodwillie.

Tyler Rattray took to Twitter on Tuesday morning amid mounting fan fury to end her 10-year association with the Stark’s Park side’s women’s team.

Goodwillie, who was handed a two-and-a-half-year deal by Rovers on transfer deadline day, was branded a rapist during a 2017 civil court case and was ordered to pay Denise Clair £100,000.

A judge ruled that he and fellow player David Robertson had raped her, after the case had been dropped by a criminal court.

Raith’s move to sign Goodwillie has been slammed by club sponsor Val McDermid, charities, politicians and fans.

And the long-serving captain of the Kirkcaldy side’s women’s team is the latest to take a stand against Goodwillie’s arrival.

Rattray said: “After 10 long years playing for Raith, it’s gutting I have given up now because they have signed someone like this and I want nothing to do with it! It was good being captain of Raith while it lasted.”

Rovers’ initial interest in Goodwillie was revealed in December and met with a furious reaction among many supporters.

Rovers have paid a five-figure fee for the ex-Dundee United striker.