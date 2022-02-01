Raith Rovers 3-3 Queen of the South: David Goodwillie debut put on ice as under-fire Fifers blow lead twice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A rancorous, controversial day at Raith Rovers culminated with the embattled Fife outfit playing out a breathless 3-3 draw against Queen of the South.

The deadline day signing of Clyde striker David Goodwillie dominated the agenda on Tuesday, with a swathe of high profile figures either resigning or distancing themselves from the Stark’s Park club.

Former chairman Bill Clark and director Andy Mill quit the Rovers board, principle sponsor Val McDermid intends to pull her funding and Raith Rovers Women and Girls captain Tyler Rattray stepped down.

Former Prime Minister, and Raith supporter, Gordon Brown addressed the issue, as did First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Courier Sport has learned that around 30 community club volunteers informed Rovers that they would not be returning in the 24 hours following Goodwillie’s signing.

It was amid this hurricane of negativity that Queen of the South arrived at Stark’s Park for what would, ultimately, be a thoroughly entertaining encounter — even if, for much of the day, it felt like an afterthought.

A statement released around 90 minutes prior to kick-off was little more than an accelerant for the flames. It stated, ‘the management team is familiar with David’s career and background and – in particular – his footballing ability. That is our foremost consideration.’

They also acknowledged ‘this signing has divided opinion amongst our loyal fans and commercial stakeholders; we aim to rebuild that trust’. That may prove challenging.

End to end

McGlynn and assistant manager Paul Smith were met with a smattering of jeers among the cheers from the Penman Family Stand as they took their place in the dugout — unthinkable mere 24 hours prior.

There were no sizeable protests, albeit the attendance was relatively sparse.

When the football finally commenced, Raith Rovers exploded out of the blocks.

Despite the absence of Goodwillie — missing with a hamstring complaint — Rovers were a potent offensive machine.

They grabbed the lead in the opening stages when Dario Zanatta nodded home an Aidan Connolly cross at the back post; his first goal since December 11.

Connolly was irrepressible in the opening stages and doubled Rovers’ advantage after 11 minutes, cutting in from the right flank and curling a sumptuous drive into the top-corner. Sublime.

Comeback

With the hosts threatening the run riot in Kirkcaldy, Queens halved arrears with a bolt from the blue as Ben Liddle lashed home a low drive from 18 yards.

Lee Connelly then stung the palms of Jamie MacDonald as the Championship’s bottom side displayed signs of life.

Ethan Ross and Ross Matthews both came close as Raith sought to restore their two-goal cushion.

Queen of the South levelled early in the second period. Alex Cooper breached a ragged defensive line to scamper through on goal and fire a clinical low finish beyond Jamie MacDonald.

Jamie Gullan was afforded a golden opportunity to make it 3-2 when he was fouled by Darragh O’Connor in the box. However, Queens keeper Josh Rae saved the striker’s resulting spot-kick.

Rovers did restore their advantage when substitute Matej Poplatnik raced on to a fine pass and slotted a clinical finish beyond Rae.

But Queens would not be beaten and claimed a share of the spoils when Shea Gordon rocketed a super shot past MacDonald.

Dramatic, on and off the pitch.

A day that will live long in the memory in Kirkcaldy.