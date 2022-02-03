David Goodwillie contract to be ripped up by Raith Rovers as club apologise for signing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have performed a shock U-turn on the signing of David Goodwillie, with chairman John Sim admitting: “We got it wrong”.

The Kirkcaldy club have come under fire for the signing of the controversial striker, branded a rapist after civil court case in 2017.

In a statement released via the club’s official website on Thursday morning, chairman John Sim apologised for signing Goodwillie – and revealed the club intends to terminate his contract.

‘David Goodwillie will not be selected by Raith Rovers’

He said: “I firstly want to apologise wholeheartedly to our fans, sponsors, players and the wider Raith Rovers community for the anguish and anger caused over the past few days.

“We got it wrong. In reaching our original decision, we focused far too much on football matters and not enough on what this decision would mean for our club and the community as a whole.

“Over the past couple of days, we listened carefully to the fans who have got in touch and I’m very grateful for their honesty.

“As chairman, as a board and as a management team, we have all learned a hard but valuable lesson.

🗣️"It's a step in the right direction but not enough." Raith Rovers fan Martin Glass – who set up a fundraising page for Rape Crisis Scotland following David Goodwillie's signing – says the club's apology is too late and thinks the full board must resign👇 pic.twitter.com/dQ3IxbfWUK — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) February 3, 2022

“This very unfortunate episode is something that we all bitterly regret and we are now wholly committed to making things right.

“I can therefore confirm that, following a meeting of the Raith Rovers board, the player will not be selected by Raith Rovers and we will enter into discussions with the player regarding his contractual position.

“We share a desire to do what is best for our club and will be doing everything in our power to regain the trust and confidence of the Raith Rovers family.”

Rape Crisis Scotland congratulated Val McDermid and other Raith Rovers’ fans for making the signing “untenable”.

Sandy Brindley, chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, told The Courier: “While the original decision of Raith Rovers was disgraceful, we have been so heartened by the reaction of football fans and the wider community,”

“Today’s decision shows the difference people can make when they stand for what they believe in.”

Ms Brindley also thanked those who had donated to a crowd funder set up by a fan which has now raised over £11,000.

She added:”We want to thank everyone who made their views known, often at personal cost – the staff who resigned, the women’s team, sponsors.

“We are enormously grateful to everyone who was willing to stand beside rape survivors on this issue.

“It means so much to so many women to see this.”

Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre also welcomed the decision and thanked the local community for their support.

‘First step on long road back’

McDermid – who ended her sponsorship and lifelong support of Rovers after Goodwillie’s signing – has called for change at the top following the scandal.

She said: “It’s a victory of sorts for the hundreds of people who make the club who were appalled at the board’s original decision and who were not afraid to speak out.

“But it’s just the first step on a long road back.

“The same people who made the decision are still in charge.”

Former prime minister Gordon Brown, a Raith Rovers fan, said the club had made the right decision.

He added: “Now, as I said on Monday, football authorities, given the recent examples, need to consider how we deal with cases of footballers where there has been rape and violence against women.”

Neale Hanvey, the MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, called the signing a “sorry chapter” in Raith Rovers’ history.

He said: “Serious questions must now be asked of the board and senior management of the club who have brought us to this sorry place.

“The club must make strenuous efforts to repair damaged relationships and work to reinstate those who took the courageous decision to resign from the club in protest.”

Raith Supporters Trust said the announcement was a “necessary first step” in rebuilding trust.

A spokesperson said: “If there is anything positive to be taken from the distressing events this week, it is the number of supporters and volunteers willing to stand up and be counted on this issue and the support expressed by fans of other clubs.

“The people who had the best interests of the club at heart throughout the last week have been fans. The Raith Supporters Trust would like to publicly thank everyone who took a stand and made their opposition clear.

“We believe that these individuals reflect the true values of our club.”

The group also expressed concern about the harm which had may have been caused to sexual assault victims.

“It is important to remember that the headlines of the last three days will have caused significant pain to the victim involved in this case and many other victims of male sexual violence.

“Our thoughts go out to anyone who has suffered in this way. That our club inflicted this pain knowingly and has failed to apologise for it is unforgivable.”