Home Sport Football

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie demands strong start against Dumbarton and gives Kerr Waddell and Aaron Lennox injury updates

By Scott Lorimer
February 4 2022, 5.00pm Updated: February 4 2022, 5.31pm
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie provides an update on the injuries to Kerr Waddell and Aaron Lennox.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie is urging his team to come flying out of the traps this weekend when they host Dumbarton.

The Sons are just one of two teams to have beaten the Gable Endies at Links Park in League One this term, with a 2-1 win back in August.

Mo found themselves 2-0 down within half an hour in that clash, with Graham Webster bagging a late consolation.

The sides also met in December, with Montrose again going a goal down early on before bouncing back to a 3-1 win.

Strong start

Boss Petrie has called on his side to start the game aggressively this time around.

“We’ve again spoken to the guys this week about how important it is to start the game well,” he told Courier Sport.

“Although we lost the first goal last week, I thought we started really well against Falkirk. I’ll be looking for the same tomorrow.

Montrose manager Stewart Petrie

“A lot of times in these League One games the first goal is vital.

“Hopefully we can get the first goal. If you go a goal behind in a game, Dumbarton could be a team that are difficult to break down.

“They came off the back of a good result last week and these boys will be scrapping for points, like everybody is in this league.

“We’ll certainly not be taking anything for granted.”

Injury updates

Meanwhile, the Montrose boss has given an update on injuries to key players.

Defender Kerr Waddell will have to go under the knife to fix a groin injury which has seen him out of action since the beginning of December.

Kerr Waddell in action earlier in the season.

“Kerr Waddell will now need an operation,” Petrie said. “He saw a specialist this week. That’s a blow for us but we need to get the big fella fixed.

“We’ll get the op done as quickly as we can. Then we can start the rehab for him and see if we can get him back for any part of the season.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Aaron Lennox looks set for another week on the sidelines after his hamstring injury against Cove.

Backup keeper Allan Fleming impressed in last week’s 2-1 win over Falkirk and looks likely to keep his place this weekend.

Aaron Lennox leaves the field against Cove with the Montrose physio.

“Flem did very well last week so I don’t see us changing it,” Petrie said. “Aaron is just coming back into the squad now, getting closer and closer by the day.

“Tomorrow might come too close for him but we’re more than happy with Alan’s performance last week.

“Liam Callaghan will be out for about six weeks, luckily, he doesn’t need an operation.

“James Keatings won’t make it tomorrow but we hope to have him back sooner rather than later.”

