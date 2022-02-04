PODCAST: Raith Rovers, David Goodwillie and the ‘monumental act of self-harm’ that threatens Fife club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers and David Goodwillie have made front page headlines this week.

The Fife club’s transfer deadline day swoop for Goodwillie from Clyde sparked a backlash of proportions never seen before by the Kirkcaldy club.

The Raith board weathered a storm of criticism, protests and resignations for three days – then admitted their decision to sign the controversial striker had been wrong.

They are now in negotiations to end the two-and-a-half-year contract Goodwillie signed.

On this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Alan Temple and Sean Hamilton discuss the motives, misjudgements and monumental fallout sparked by the signing.

What were the Stark’s Park club thinking, will heads roll and can the damage done be healed, both on and off the park?

The guys also round up the transfer deadline day action at Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone and preview the weekend’s fixtures.

