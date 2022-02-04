PODCAST: Raith Rovers, David Goodwillie and the ‘monumental act of self-harm’ that threatens Fife club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PODCAST: Raith Rovers, David Goodwillie and the ‘monumental act of self-harm’ that threatens Fife club

By Sean Hamilton
February 4 2022, 2.04pm
Raith Rovers' signing of David Goodwillie has caused uproar
Raith Rovers' signing of David Goodwillie has caused uproar

Raith Rovers and David Goodwillie have made front page headlines this week.

The Fife club’s transfer deadline day swoop for Goodwillie from Clyde sparked a backlash of proportions never seen before by the Kirkcaldy club.

The Raith board weathered a storm of criticism, protests and resignations for three days – then admitted their decision to sign the controversial striker had been wrong.

They are now in negotiations to end the two-and-a-half-year contract Goodwillie signed.

David Goodwillie watches Raith’s clash with Queen of the South on Tuesday night

On this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Alan Temple and Sean Hamilton discuss the motives, misjudgements and monumental fallout sparked by the signing.

What were the Stark’s Park club thinking, will heads roll and can the damage done be healed, both on and off the park?

The guys also round up the transfer deadline day action at Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone and preview the weekend’s fixtures.

