VIDEO: Brechin City cameraman loses composure as Kevin McHattie scores last-minute stunner

By Scott Lorimer
February 7 2022, 2.20pm Updated: February 7 2022, 2.36pm
Last-gasp goal hero Kevin McHattie
A last-gasp Brechin City winner sent travelling fans home happy after a 114-mile trip to Forres Mechanics on Saturday.

Kevin McHattie’s stoppage time volley found the top corner of the net, sparking wild celebrations from City players and fans – and even their cameraman.

Usually calm and collected, the Brechin media man could not keep his composure after the former Hearts star grabbed all three points with the stunning strike.

‘Yes, yes, yes!’

The cameraman caught the moment 28-year-old left back won the game with his first goal for City since joining in the summer.

The win moves the Angus club to within three points of Highland League leaders Fraserburgh.

McHattie’s effort looped over Forres keeper Lee Herbert and nestled into the back of the net, sparking jubilant celebrations.

But there was more than just the goal caught on camera with frame shaking as the operator can be heard screaming ‘Yes, yes, yes! Get in there. Come on!’ when the ball crossed the line.

Manager reaction

Brechin boss Andy Kirk said the late winner was a big moment for his squad as well as the away fans.

“You could see from the reaction after we scored how much winning the match meant to the players,” he told the Press & Journal.

“Folk have to remember that we only assembled the team back in June.

“It’s a completely new side and the players have to be given enough time to adapt.

“Performance levels will differ in every game but the most important thing is winning three points.”

