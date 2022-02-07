Montrose boss welcomes return of ‘terrific footballer’ Lewis Milne from injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stewart Petrie has welcomed the return of Lewis Milne to his Montrose squad after a spell out with injury.

The midfielder made his return to the team in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dumbarton at Links Park.

Milne earned his first appearance since the November Scottish Cup tie against Kelty having been forced on to the sidelines.

Montrose return

The 27-year-old returned to action from the bench, playing out the second half of the weekend draw.

The creative midfielder was introduced at half time after Blair Lyons had to be replaced after feeling a strain on his hamstring.

With Lyons now a doubt, the number 10 could get his first start for in over two months next Saturday as the Gable Endies face Airdrieonians in a second versus third clash.

“It’s great,” boss Stewart Petrie said of the midfielder’s return.

“He’s been out a long time and he’s a terrific footballer.

“Once we can get Lewis right up to speed and Michael Gardyne up to speed, we’ve got super footballers in the team.

Lyons injury

“Blair was a wee bit off it. He was struggling with a bit of an injury, that was the reason he came off.

“His hamstring was a bit tight. That’s a blow because over the past few weeks Blair has been outstanding.”

Montrose missed the change to leapfrog Airdrie back into second place with The Diamonds drawing with table-topping Cove.

Petrie says that the mood in the camp is still high and they will move on from the Dumbarton draw.

“We’ll get back at it,” he said. “It’s not the end of the world.

“We’ll get the boys back in for training on Tuesday and we’ll be back at it for Airdrie.

“It shows you how far we’ve come that teams come here and a point is a great result for them.”