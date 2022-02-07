Montrose boss welcomes return of ‘terrific footballer’ Lewis Milne from injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Montrose boss welcomes return of ‘terrific footballer’ Lewis Milne from injury

By Scott Lorimer
February 7 2022, 5.00pm
Lewis Milne played for the first time in over two months at the weekend.
Stewart Petrie has welcomed the return of Lewis Milne to his Montrose squad after a spell out with injury.

The midfielder made his return to the team in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dumbarton at Links Park.

Milne earned his first appearance since the November Scottish Cup tie against Kelty having been forced on to the sidelines.

Montrose return

The 27-year-old returned to action from the bench, playing out the second half of the weekend draw.

The creative midfielder was introduced at half time after Blair Lyons had to be replaced after feeling a strain on his hamstring.

Blair Lyons had to be replaced due to a thigh strain
With Lyons now a doubt, the number 10 could get his first start for in over two months next Saturday as the Gable Endies face Airdrieonians in a second versus third clash.

“It’s great,” boss Stewart Petrie said of the midfielder’s return.

“He’s been out a long time and he’s a terrific footballer.

“Once we can get Lewis right up to speed and Michael Gardyne up to speed, we’ve got super footballers in the team.

Lyons injury

“Blair was a wee bit off it. He was struggling with a bit of an injury, that was the reason he came off.

“His hamstring was a bit tight. That’s a blow because over the past few weeks Blair has been outstanding.”

Montrose missed the change to leapfrog Airdrie back into second place with The Diamonds drawing with table-topping Cove.

Petrie says that the mood in the camp is still high and they will move on from the Dumbarton draw.

“We’ll get back at it,” he said. “It’s not the end of the world.

“We’ll get the boys back in for training on Tuesday and we’ll be back at it for Airdrie.

“It shows you how far we’ve come that teams come here and a point is a great result for them.”

