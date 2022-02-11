Arbroath sign English forward Michael Bakare

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have announced the signing of forward Michael Bakare.

The 35-year-old Englishman has joined the Gayfield side on a deal until the end of the season.

Bakare’s career has seen him play for a number of lower and non-league clubs in England.

📸⚽️ | Nomads Delight! Michael Bakare fires the Welsh side in front! #IRNBRUCUP pic.twitter.com/TInnJSbEbp — SPFL (@spfl) March 23, 2019

He joins the Lichties after a recent spell at Isthmian League Premier Division side Leatherhead.

Prior to that he played for a short stint with Icelandic second division team Fjölnir where he scored four times in 11 games.

His most notable spell was with Welsh Premier League side Connah’s Quay Nomads.

There he scored 30 goals in 81 appearances over three seasons.

Roses are Red,

Violets are Blue,

We have signed another striker,

Especially for you! pic.twitter.com/wp3Md6cTye — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) February 11, 2022

Bakare has previously had a taste of Scottish football having come up against Ross County in the 2019 Irn Bru Cup final.

The forward opened the scoring for Connah’s Quay Nomads with a stunning effort from the edge of the box before the Staggies came back to win the game 3-1.