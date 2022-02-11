Joe Cardle: Kevin Thomson rise ‘a matter of time’ as Kelty Hearts eye St Mirren Scottish Cup scalp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Joe Cardle: Kevin Thomson rise ‘a matter of time’ as Kelty Hearts eye St Mirren Scottish Cup scalp

By Alan Temple
February 11 2022, 5.00pm
Focus: Cardle
Focus: Cardle

Joe Cardle acknowledges that it is a ‘matter of time’ before Kevin Thomson departs Kelty Hearts for bigger things.

But the experienced winger reckons the Maroon Machine can rack up a few more magic moments before that day comes.

Speaking in the aftermath of the Fifers’ stunning Scottish Cup win over St Johnstone, Thomson revealed he was interviewed for the Kilmarnock vacancy earlier this season.

That role ultimately went to Derek McInnes.

However, the burgeoning reputation of the former Rangers and Scotland star will only rise further if Kelty can stun St Mirren in the last-16 on Saturday.

Already running away with the League 2 title, Thomson is all-but certain to claim silverware in his maiden season in management and has made no secret of his ambition to coach at ‘the highest level’.

Thomson and Cardle with their monthly awards for August 2021

The gaffer is going to be rising up the leagues very soon,” said Cardle. “What he has already achieved in the first six months of his management career says everything.

“The performances we are putting in week-in, week-out; the results we’ve had in the league and the cup — so much of that is down to him and Geordie [assistant, Kevin McDonald].

“They are brilliant with the boys and the training is some of the best I’ve ever experienced.

“For a part-time club, the standard and pace of the training on a Tuesday and Thursday night is actually surreal!

“It’s a matter of time before the manager goes on to bigger things but we all appreciate playing in his team and what we are trying to achieve.”

500 not out

Such praise is lofty coming from Cardle, who racked up his 500th appearance in Kelty’s 4-0 demolition of Elgin City last Saturday. He then celebrated his 35th birthday two days later.

He has worked under plenty of fine coaches in his time.

Milestone: Cardle (Pic: J Cantley)

“Last weekend was special, especially given the 500th game fell so close to my birthday,” the former Dunfermline, Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers winger continued.

“Until a few weeks ago, I didn’t realise I was anywhere near that milestone but it’s an achievement I’m very proud of.

“There have been a lot of ups and downs along the way but all you can ask, at this stage, is to still be fit, enjoying football and involved with a great club. I have all those things.

“Hopefully I’ve got plenty more appearances and special moments left.”

Which begs the question: where would eliminating St Mirren — a second Premiership foe — from the Scottish Cup this term rank among those career highs?

“It would be right up there, definitely,” he answers. “I’ve never had a properly good run in the Scottish Cup.

“Although I’ve got three league titles and a couple of Challenge Cups, it has always been at the back of my mind that I’d love to have a memorable run in this competition.

Cardle and current Kelty teammate Dougie Hill, right, after defeating Rangers in the 2014 Ramsdens Cup final

“We’ve already made a bit of history for the club and we don’t want it to stop now. I’m going to relish every moment.”

Evolution

It would be ridiculous to describe Cardle as ‘part-time’ in any real sense. He chats to Courier Sport during a brief window between gruelling gym sessions and overseeing coaching classes at his eponymous academy.

And while his playing style may have evolved — for which he is effusive in his praise for Thomson and ‘Geordie’ — Cardle shows no sign of slowing down.

“I feel great,” continued Cardle. “I pride myself on the way I’ve looked after my body over the last few years. I want to play as long as I can, and I realise the work that requires.

“My position and all-round game has changed slightly as I get older and I feel fortunate that I’m playing under a manager who is challenging me to play in a different way. I might be 35, but I’m still learning!

“I’ve never really been in a three-man attack — I’ve usually been an out-and-out winger — so I’m loving going into training every day, learning different drills and skills, and trying to be effective on a Saturday.”

Effective would be an understatement.

He has notched 14 goals in 31 appearances in his new advanced role, with the Buddies next in his sights on Saturday.

“We aren’t there to just take part,” he added. “We’re there to put on a show.

“We’ll be playing the same intense, attacking football and, with the players and characters we have in the dressing room, we want to win the game.”

