Joe Cardle: Kevin Thomson rise ‘a matter of time’ as Kelty Hearts eye St Mirren Scottish Cup scalp

Joe Cardle acknowledges that it is a ‘matter of time’ before Kevin Thomson departs Kelty Hearts for bigger things.

But the experienced winger reckons the Maroon Machine can rack up a few more magic moments before that day comes.

Speaking in the aftermath of the Fifers’ stunning Scottish Cup win over St Johnstone, Thomson revealed he was interviewed for the Kilmarnock vacancy earlier this season.

That role ultimately went to Derek McInnes.

However, the burgeoning reputation of the former Rangers and Scotland star will only rise further if Kelty can stun St Mirren in the last-16 on Saturday.

Already running away with the League 2 title, Thomson is all-but certain to claim silverware in his maiden season in management and has made no secret of his ambition to coach at ‘the highest level’.

“The gaffer is going to be rising up the leagues very soon,” said Cardle. “What he has already achieved in the first six months of his management career says everything.

“The performances we are putting in week-in, week-out; the results we’ve had in the league and the cup — so much of that is down to him and Geordie [assistant, Kevin McDonald].

“They are brilliant with the boys and the training is some of the best I’ve ever experienced.

“For a part-time club, the standard and pace of the training on a Tuesday and Thursday night is actually surreal!

“It’s a matter of time before the manager goes on to bigger things but we all appreciate playing in his team and what we are trying to achieve.”

500 not out

Such praise is lofty coming from Cardle, who racked up his 500th appearance in Kelty’s 4-0 demolition of Elgin City last Saturday. He then celebrated his 35th birthday two days later.

He has worked under plenty of fine coaches in his time.

“Last weekend was special, especially given the 500th game fell so close to my birthday,” the former Dunfermline, Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers winger continued.

“Until a few weeks ago, I didn’t realise I was anywhere near that milestone but it’s an achievement I’m very proud of.

“There have been a lot of ups and downs along the way but all you can ask, at this stage, is to still be fit, enjoying football and involved with a great club. I have all those things.

“Hopefully I’ve got plenty more appearances and special moments left.”

Which begs the question: where would eliminating St Mirren — a second Premiership foe — from the Scottish Cup this term rank among those career highs?

“It would be right up there, definitely,” he answers. “I’ve never had a properly good run in the Scottish Cup.

“Although I’ve got three league titles and a couple of Challenge Cups, it has always been at the back of my mind that I’d love to have a memorable run in this competition.

“We’ve already made a bit of history for the club and we don’t want it to stop now. I’m going to relish every moment.”

Evolution

It would be ridiculous to describe Cardle as ‘part-time’ in any real sense. He chats to Courier Sport during a brief window between gruelling gym sessions and overseeing coaching classes at his eponymous academy.

And while his playing style may have evolved — for which he is effusive in his praise for Thomson and ‘Geordie’ — Cardle shows no sign of slowing down.

The moment that Kallum Higginbotham struck to seal @KeltyHeartsFC's place in the Fifth Round 🏆🙌#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/T0Q2r1UfjM — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) January 23, 2022

“I feel great,” continued Cardle. “I pride myself on the way I’ve looked after my body over the last few years. I want to play as long as I can, and I realise the work that requires.

“My position and all-round game has changed slightly as I get older and I feel fortunate that I’m playing under a manager who is challenging me to play in a different way. I might be 35, but I’m still learning!

“I’ve never really been in a three-man attack — I’ve usually been an out-and-out winger — so I’m loving going into training every day, learning different drills and skills, and trying to be effective on a Saturday.”

Effective would be an understatement.

He has notched 14 goals in 31 appearances in his new advanced role, with the Buddies next in his sights on Saturday.

“We aren’t there to just take part,” he added. “We’re there to put on a show.

“We’ll be playing the same intense, attacking football and, with the players and characters we have in the dressing room, we want to win the game.”