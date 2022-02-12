Raith Rovers sign former Dundee man Sean Mackie from Hibs – and he could face Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers sign former Dundee man Sean Mackie from Hibs – and he could face Celtic

By Alan Temple
February 12 2022, 6.28pm
Mackie in action
Mackie in action

Raith Rovers have signed Hibernian defender Sean Mackie on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The 23-year-old has not featured for the capital club this term after spending much of the campaign battling persistent injury concerns.

Now back to full fitness, Mackie is not in the plans of new Hibees boss Shaun Maloney and has been allowed to make the switch to Stark’s Park.

Mackie, an unused substitute for Hibs in their Scottish Cup win over Cove last month, could make his debut when Rovers face Celtic on Sunday. 

His contract with Hibs — for whom he has made 23 appearances — is due to expire at the end of the season.

Loan star

Mackie emerged through the youth ranks at Raith, playing one game for the Kirkcaldy club before joining Hibs in 2016.

Mackie will be reunited with Gullan, right

However, he struggled to ever cement a first-team berth at Easter Road due to the metronomic consistency of Lewis Stevenson and, more recently, the emergence of Josh Doig.

As such, he was loaned out to Berwick Rangers, Edinburgh City and Dundee.

He scored one goal in 13 outings for the Dark Blues during the 2019/20 season.

Kyle Benedictus urges Raith Rovers to put David Goodwillie debacle to ‘back of our minds’ ahead of almighty Celtic task

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier