Raith Rovers sign former Dundee man Sean Mackie from Hibs – and he could face Celtic

Raith Rovers have signed Hibernian defender Sean Mackie on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The 23-year-old has not featured for the capital club this term after spending much of the campaign battling persistent injury concerns.

Now back to full fitness, Mackie is not in the plans of new Hibees boss Shaun Maloney and has been allowed to make the switch to Stark’s Park.

LOAN SIGNING | We are delighted to sign defender and former academy graduate Sean Mackie from @HibernianFC on loan until the end of the season. Welcome back to the Rovers @SeanMackie_ #yourrovers pic.twitter.com/KNDpob6ixi — RRFC Official (@RaithRovers) February 12, 2022

Mackie, an unused substitute for Hibs in their Scottish Cup win over Cove last month, could make his debut when Rovers face Celtic on Sunday.

His contract with Hibs — for whom he has made 23 appearances — is due to expire at the end of the season.

Loan star

Mackie emerged through the youth ranks at Raith, playing one game for the Kirkcaldy club before joining Hibs in 2016.

However, he struggled to ever cement a first-team berth at Easter Road due to the metronomic consistency of Lewis Stevenson and, more recently, the emergence of Josh Doig.

As such, he was loaned out to Berwick Rangers, Edinburgh City and Dundee.

He scored one goal in 13 outings for the Dark Blues during the 2019/20 season.