Kelty Hearts ‘take their medicine’ as Kevin Thomson draws Rangers and Celtic comparison

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin Thomson insists Kelty Hearts must ‘take their medicine’ after accepting the ‘gulf’ in class between the part-time Fifers and in-form St Mirren.

The Maroon Machine eliminated League 1 high-flyers Montrose and holders St Johnstone during a memorable Scottish Cup run — but the trip to Paisley was a bridge too far.

Kelty succumbed to a 4-0 defeat, with goals from Alex Greive, Jordan Jones and a Greg Kiltie brace securing the Buddies’ progress to the quarter-final.

Ex-Rangers wide-man Jones was especially irrepressible and scored the Saints’ second of the afternoon, cutting inside from the left wing and curling a sumptuous shot beyond Darren Jamieson.

“When they’ve got Jordan Jones in the front area of the pitch, the harsh reality is that he’s a bit better than the level,” acknowledged Thomson.

“We worked all week to keep him on his left [foot] and then, at the start of the second half, he cuts inside and flings one in the top-corner. You just have to hold your hands up to the quality.

“We’ve got boys playing part-time football, working nine-to-five and then playing against international footballers.

“Sometimes the gulf in class, especially in the attacking areas, is something you just need to take on the chin.

“I’ve been on the other side of it, coming to St Mirren as a Rangers player and tanking them. It is what it is, and we wish them all the best for the rest of the competition. They are a good team.”

‘Superb’ backing

Thomson was, however, left to rue Kelty’s failure to take advantage of a bright start at the SMiSA Stadium, particularly when Joe Cardle saw a golden early chance blocked by Joe Shaughnessy.

“I thought in the big moments in the first half — when it was nip-and-tuck — we were well in it and the best chances fell to Joe [Cardle],” added Thomson.

“I thought 4-0 was harsh but they are a good team; miles above us when it comes to the Scottish football pecking order — it’s the same as when they go to play Rangers or Celtic. Sometimes you’ve got to take your medicine.”

And Thomson reserved the final word for the 608 travelling Kelty fans who did the Fife village proud by creating a wall of noise and colour throughout.

“They were absolutely superb,” lauded the New Central Park gaffer. “I understand that fans love a day out and, coming to a Premiership club, it’s a bit of the Scottish Cup fairytale.

“It’s only really enjoyable if you get a result but I’m sure they were all proud of the boys and understand where we are in this journey.”