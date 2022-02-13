Kelty Hearts ‘take their medicine’ as Kevin Thomson draws Rangers and Celtic comparison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Kelty Hearts ‘take their medicine’ as Kevin Thomson draws Rangers and Celtic comparison

By Alan Temple
February 13 2022, 12.00pm
Realist: Thomson
Realist: Thomson

Kevin Thomson insists Kelty Hearts must ‘take their medicine’ after accepting the ‘gulf’ in class between the part-time Fifers and in-form St Mirren.

The Maroon Machine eliminated League 1 high-flyers Montrose and holders St Johnstone during a memorable Scottish Cup run — but the trip to Paisley was a bridge too far.

Kelty succumbed to a 4-0 defeat, with goals from Alex Greive, Jordan Jones and a Greg Kiltie brace securing the Buddies’ progress to the quarter-final.

Ex-Rangers wide-man Jones was especially irrepressible and scored the Saints’ second of the afternoon, cutting inside from the left wing and curling a sumptuous shot beyond Darren Jamieson.

Thomson praises Jones

“When they’ve got Jordan Jones in the front area of the pitch, the harsh reality is that he’s a bit better than the level,” acknowledged Thomson.

“We worked all week to keep him on his left [foot] and then, at the start of the second half, he cuts inside and flings one in the top-corner. You just have to hold your hands up to the quality.

“We’ve got boys playing part-time football, working nine-to-five and then playing against international footballers.

“Sometimes the gulf in class, especially in the attacking areas, is something you just need to take on the chin.

“I’ve been on the other side of it, coming to St Mirren as a Rangers player and tanking them. It is what it is, and we wish them all the best for the rest of the competition. They are a good team.”

‘Superb’ backing

Thomson was, however, left to rue Kelty’s failure to take advantage of a bright start at the SMiSA Stadium, particularly when Joe Cardle saw a golden early chance blocked by Joe Shaughnessy.

“I thought in the big moments in the first half — when it was nip-and-tuck — we were well in it and the best chances fell to Joe [Cardle],” added Thomson.

I thought 4-0 was harsh but they are a good team; miles above us when it comes to the Scottish football pecking order — it’s the same as when they go to play Rangers or Celtic. Sometimes you’ve got to take your medicine.”

Kelty’s boisterous following

And Thomson reserved the final word for the 608 travelling Kelty fans who did the Fife village proud by creating a wall of noise and colour throughout.

“They were absolutely superb,” lauded the New Central Park gaffer. “I understand that fans love a day out and, coming to a Premiership club, it’s a bit of the Scottish Cup fairytale.

“It’s only really enjoyable if you get a result but I’m sure they were all proud of the boys and understand where we are in this journey.”

St Mirren 4-0 Kelty Hearts: Jordan Jones dazzles as Fifers’ Scottish Cup adventure ends

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]