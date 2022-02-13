Celtic 4-0 Raith Rovers: Fifers bow out of Scottish Cup as fans vocally back John McGlynn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Celtic 4-0 Raith Rovers: Fifers bow out of Scottish Cup as fans vocally back John McGlynn

By Alan Temple
February 13 2022, 5.56pm Updated: February 13 2022, 6.01pm
Celtic ran out comfortable winners
Raith Rovers were unable to derail the Celtic juggernaut despite a gutsy showing at Parkhead.

The Hoops ran out 4-0 victors to cruise into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup, with Liam Scales, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Daizen Maeda and Nir Bitton rippling the net.

With Ange Postecoglou’s free-flowing charges enjoying an eight-match winning run — scoring 20 goals in the process — it was always going to be a mountainous task for the Kirkcaldy club.

Yet Rovers gave a better account of themselves than some Premiership visitors to Glasgow’s east end this term and will reflect ruefully on a spurned penalty claim in the first period.

Nevertheless, there can be no doubt that Celtic merited their comprehensive victory.

Raucous backing

Raith Rovers fans were locked out of the first meeting between these sides this term — a 3-0 win for the Hoops in the Premier Sports Cup — with Celtic citing Covid precautions.

And the Rovers faithful were determined to make up for lost time as, drummer in tow, they made a mighty din.

McGlynn hails the travelling fans

Chants of ‘Super John McGlynn’ rang around Parkhead as the Raith boss emerged from the tunnel to oversee the warm-up.

It would be a repeated refrain all afternoon.

An emotional McGlynn faced a no holds barred 37-minute press conference on Thursday, during which he answered myriad questions about the disastrous signing of David Goodwillie.

He apologised unreservedly for the controversy caused and pleaded for the opportunity to ‘make it right’.

As far as the supporters in attendance on Sunday are concerned, forgiveness has been granted.

Tipping the Scales

Raith were also sporting a new shirt sponsor, SM Electrical Supplies — owned by vice-chairman Steven MacDonald — after TAG Games ditched the club in the aftermath of the Goodwillie debacle.

The visitors endured an early scare when Mikey Johnston whipped a fizzing drive inches over the bar.

Reo Hatate then stung the palms of Jamie MacDonald from 20 yards.

Celtic’s pressure told after 23 minutes when Scales lashed home a ferocious drive from the edge of the box.

Tale of two penalty claims

Although penned in for much of the half, Rovers saw clamorous claims for a penalty ignored by referee Steven McLean after a loose ball appeared to strike the arm of Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Gullan battled manfully

Celtic struck the bar through Giakoumakis in the opening knockings of the second half — albeit the flag had already been raised for offside against Johnston.

However, the hosts did make the game safe with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Giakoumakis had the simple task of tapping into the net from point-blank range after Jota scampered down the left and produced a picture-perfect cross for the Greek front-man.

Maeda then headed over the line from a couple of yards to make it 3-0.

Adding insult to injury, Rovers saw Celtic awarded a penalty after Sean Mackie was deemed to have handled the ball in the box.

Bitton bundled the rebound into the net after his initial effort was saved by MacDonald.

John McGlynn says Raith didn’t anticipate David Goodwillie backlash and declares: ‘I am not a bad person…I want the chance to make it right’

