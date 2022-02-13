John McGlynn on ‘what if?’ penalty drama as ‘frightening’ Raith Rovers injury crisis worsens against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John McGlynn on ‘what if?’ penalty drama as ‘frightening’ Raith Rovers injury crisis worsens against Celtic

By Alan Temple
February 13 2022, 7.18pm Updated: February 13 2022, 7.29pm
McGlynn on the touchline

John McGlynn lamented Steven McLean’s decision to dismiss Raith Rovers’ penalty claim against Celtic, insisting a dramatic leveller could have made the Scottish Cup clash ‘interesting’.

There were howls for a spot-kick when Cameron Carter-Vickers appeared to control a loose ball with his arm. However, the referee was unmoved.

With the incident occurring at 1-0 to the Hoops, an equaliser for Rovers may have changed the course of the contest, albeit Ange Postecoglou’s men were worthy winners.

Instead, the hosts cruised to a 4-0 triumph.

Adding insult to injury, Celtic were awarded a penalty for handball in the dying embers. Nir Bitton bundled home the fourth goal of the game after Jamie MacDonald saved the midfielder’s spot-kick.

“By all accounts, having done a little bit of media downstairs, they are telling me that we had quite a good claim for a penalty kick,” said McGlynn.

“Television have told me it probably was [a penalty].

“It might have been interesting had we managed to go in at 1-1 at half time.

“It could be a case of ‘what if?’ What if we got the penalty and scored? Would it have upset the rhythm?”

Mistaken identity

Celtic’s penalty was awarded after Sean Mackie — making his debut following a loan switch from Hibs — was deemed to have blocked a Jota shot with his arm.

Bizarrely, referee McLean erroneously booked Ross Matthews when Mackie, already on a caution, would have received his marching orders but for the case of mistaken identity.

It was an eventful bow for Mackie, who has been signed to ease Rovers’ mounting defensive crisis.

Christophe Berra is out with a calf strain.

Tom Lang will be sidelined until October after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

And McGlynn revealed that Kyle Benedictus limped off with a recurrence of a hamstring issue against Celtic.

Injury victim: Benedictus, left

“It looks like Kyle Benedictus has done his hamstring again,” rued McGlynn. “You are just thinking ‘wow’ — it’s quite frightening.

“It’s something he had a while ago and it’s a recurrence.

“We had five centre-backs and now we are so short.

“So, it was a no-brainer to bring in Sean [Mackie]. We are in February and all we can do is domestic loans.

“To bring in someone like Sean — with Premiership experience — is something we are very happy with.

“But I would rather he went on the pitch in different circumstances, rather than because we’ve lost another centre-back.”

