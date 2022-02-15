Lewis McCann draws comparison with Ross County ace as John Hughes reveals Dan Pybus Dunfermline return date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football

Lewis McCann draws comparison with Ross County ace as John Hughes reveals Dan Pybus Dunfermline return date

By Alan Temple
February 15 2022, 7.30am
Praised: McCann
John Hughes has likened Dunfermline striker Lewis McCann to Ross County powerhouse Jordan White.

McCann, 20, has become a mainstay for the Pars under ‘Yogi’, starting every game since the manager’s arrival in November.

The Northern Ireland under-21 internationalist has found the net three times in that period, with two of those goals coming in the same fixture — a 3-0 triumph over Ayr United.

Proven Championship attackers Kevin O’Hara and Nikolay Todorov have been limited to cameos from the bench, while Craig Wighton was loaned out to Arbroath; a mighty show of faith in McCann.

And while Hughes concedes that McCann may not have an instinctive eye for goal, he reckons the tireless work ethic and link-up play makes up for that — just like White in Dingwall.

McCann comes close against Inverness

“Lewis [McCann] reminds me of big Jordan White up at Ross County,” said Hughes. “I had Jordan up there and, although he is not a prolific goalscorer, he was that focal point.

“Lewis is someone that we can play up to. His physicality is a real problem [for opponents].

“I don’t think he is going to be a natural out-and-out finisher, but he has to work on that, which he is. Left foot, right foot — he wants to hit the back of the net.

“His effort and commitment is not in question, and his physicality lets others come into play. At times he is up there on his own and his work ethic shines through. In fact, we had to take him off on Saturday because he was out on his feet!

“He leaves everything out on the pitch and maybe a goal would give him a spark of confidence. I’ve seen it many times in my career; strikers just need one goal to go on a run.”

Pybus Covid return

Meanwhile, Dan Pybus faces a race against time to make himself available for Friday night’s televised showdown against Partick Thistle.

Pybus celebrates his recent goal against Queen of the South

The combative midfielder was a notable absentee during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock after being identified as a close contact to a positive Covid test.

His period of isolation expires on Thursday — the day before the Jags visit East End Park.

And Hughes insists Pybus’ availability will be down to whether the former Sunderland and Queen of the South man is able to keep himself in prime condition while away from the club.

“I think he will come back in on Thursday,” revealed Hughes.

“We will have to check. If he doesn’t have any symptoms — which was the case when we last heard — then we hope that he is doing a lot of training!

“If he is keeping himself fit and ticking over, he will come back into contention. Dan has done really well for me.”

