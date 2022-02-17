Lewis McCann on Kyle Lafferty admiration as Dunfermline striker makes ‘sunshine and rainbows’ admission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis McCann on Kyle Lafferty admiration as Dunfermline striker makes ‘sunshine and rainbows’ admission

By Alan Temple
February 17 2022, 8.00am
Northern Ireland duo: McCann and Lafferty
Dunfermline succumbed to the brilliance of Kyle Lafferty in Kilmarnock.

However, that has done nothing to assuage Lewis McCann’s admiration for the ex-Rangers and Hearts star.

The Pars suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at Rugby Park last weekend, with Lafferty bagging a brace.

His stunning bicycle-kick to secure all three points was a moment of unbridled inspiration.

And McCann — a similarly languid, imposing figure who also represents Northern Ireland at international level — admits he aspires to reach the levels hit by the Windsor Park hero.

“Kyle Lafferty is a great player,” lauded McCann. “I’ve watched him for a while and he’s a top footballer.

“He’s technical, big and isn’t scared to get physical.

“And, as we saw last weekend, he’s got the acrobatics in his locker!

“He’s someone I do look up to, and I hope I get there one day.

“If I can do half of what he has done with Northern Ireland, that wouldn’t be bad. He’s had some career.”

Finishing practice revealed

Indeed, Lafferty boasts 20 goals in 85 appearances for his country, has won seven major honours and turned out for the likes of Burnley, Norwich City and Palermo.

McCann is acutely aware that, in order to climb the ladder to anything like that degree, he must find a clinical edge to accompany his undeniable physicality and tireless work ethic.

And he is putting in the graft on a daily basis.

Working hard: McCann

“I’d like to improve on the technical side of things,” said McCann. “Especially being more composed when I go through on goal. It’s something I’m working on with the coaches every day. It’s just about putting that into a match-day.

“Steven Whittaker and Greg Shields are great with me. If there’s no goalie, they’ll do things like putting a mini-goal in the bottom corner — and none of your goals count unless you hit that target.

“There are different drills — maybe a wee skill followed by a shot, or holding someone off then getting a shot away — all designed to give me that confidence going into a match-day.

“All I can do is get another goal and hopefully they start coming from there.”

Pressure

McCann will seek to add to his goal tally of three when Partick Thistle visit East End Park on Friday night, with Dunfermline now three points adrift of the guaranteed safety of eighth spot.

The big forward is refreshingly candid about the pressure of leading the line for the Pars amid a relegation dogfight.

But he is growing to handle it.

“We’re not in the best position and it’s a reality check,” added McCann. “It’s not always sunshine and rainbows when you reach the first-team. It’s a learning curve. A steep one.

“I don’t think I realised how much pressure you are under, from the fans’ expectations, to the gaffer’s expectations, to the various coaches’ expectations.

“But, going forward, knowing that I can handle that — in this situation — probably means I can handle anything!”

