Lewis McCann on Kyle Lafferty admiration as Dunfermline striker makes ‘sunshine and rainbows’ admission

Dunfermline succumbed to the brilliance of Kyle Lafferty in Kilmarnock.

However, that has done nothing to assuage Lewis McCann’s admiration for the ex-Rangers and Hearts star.

The Pars suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at Rugby Park last weekend, with Lafferty bagging a brace.

His stunning bicycle-kick to secure all three points was a moment of unbridled inspiration.

And McCann — a similarly languid, imposing figure who also represents Northern Ireland at international level — admits he aspires to reach the levels hit by the Windsor Park hero.

✈ What a way to make a come-back! Kyle Lafferty with a stunner to grab the Killie 3⃣ points on Saturday!#cinchChamp | @KilmarnockFC pic.twitter.com/ybJ00TtTfH — SPFL (@spfl) February 14, 2022

“Kyle Lafferty is a great player,” lauded McCann. “I’ve watched him for a while and he’s a top footballer.

“He’s technical, big and isn’t scared to get physical.

“And, as we saw last weekend, he’s got the acrobatics in his locker!

“He’s someone I do look up to, and I hope I get there one day.

“If I can do half of what he has done with Northern Ireland, that wouldn’t be bad. He’s had some career.”

Finishing practice revealed

Indeed, Lafferty boasts 20 goals in 85 appearances for his country, has won seven major honours and turned out for the likes of Burnley, Norwich City and Palermo.

McCann is acutely aware that, in order to climb the ladder to anything like that degree, he must find a clinical edge to accompany his undeniable physicality and tireless work ethic.

And he is putting in the graft on a daily basis.

“I’d like to improve on the technical side of things,” said McCann. “Especially being more composed when I go through on goal. It’s something I’m working on with the coaches every day. It’s just about putting that into a match-day.

“Steven Whittaker and Greg Shields are great with me. If there’s no goalie, they’ll do things like putting a mini-goal in the bottom corner — and none of your goals count unless you hit that target.

“There are different drills — maybe a wee skill followed by a shot, or holding someone off then getting a shot away — all designed to give me that confidence going into a match-day.

“All I can do is get another goal and hopefully they start coming from there.”

Pressure

McCann will seek to add to his goal tally of three when Partick Thistle visit East End Park on Friday night, with Dunfermline now three points adrift of the guaranteed safety of eighth spot.

The big forward is refreshingly candid about the pressure of leading the line for the Pars amid a relegation dogfight.

But he is growing to handle it.

“We’re not in the best position and it’s a reality check,” added McCann. “It’s not always sunshine and rainbows when you reach the first-team. It’s a learning curve. A steep one.

“I don’t think I realised how much pressure you are under, from the fans’ expectations, to the gaffer’s expectations, to the various coaches’ expectations.

“But, going forward, knowing that I can handle that — in this situation — probably means I can handle anything!”