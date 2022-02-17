Lewis Milne opens up on two-month injury recovery as Montrose ace admits he still has to manage his condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Milne opens up on two-month injury recovery as Montrose ace admits he still has to manage his condition

By Scott Lorimer
February 17 2022, 8.00am
Montrose ace Lewis Milne says he'll have to continue to manage his injury.
Lewis Milne is enjoying life back in the Montrose team after coming back from an injury he initially thought would see him sidelined for a week.

While the 27-year-old is looking forward to his third appearance since his return this weekend, he reveals it’s not an injury he has fully recovered from – and maybe never will.

Milne was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, the inflammation of tissue in the heel, after landing heavily in the 0-0 draw with Cove in November.

Played through pain

He missed the next game due to Covid and returned to face Falkirk. But it was only then he realised something wasn’t right.

The midfielder then attempted to play through the pain for the Scottish Cup tie with Kelty, but had to come off in the first half.

“In the cup against Kelty, there was quite a lot of hype around it I was just going to play through it,” he told Courier Sport.

Lewis Milne in action against Cove in November, when he sustained his injury.
“I did the warm up before the game but I was in pain. I thought I’d take some painkillers and I’d be fine.

“After 40 minutes I came off and wasn’t sure what it was to start with.

“A couple of weeks down the line, it turned out to be plantar fasciitis.”

The former Raith and Forfar midfielder admits to frustrations with his injury, least because he knew little about the condition.

He still feels the pain today, but Milne accepts it’s now a case of managing it day-to-day.

‘I just need to deal with it’

“It’s one of those injuries where I picked it up bit didn’t know much about it,” he explained.

“I thought I’d have just been out a week or two with a bit of rest. I was asking the physio timescales, probably annoying him a bit.

“Normally with an injury you have a timescale to work with when you can get back running. But this is basically managing it and seeing how you feel.

“Even now, I still feel it a little but I’m managing it a lot better and it’s no where near as bad as it was.

“I just need to deal with it. One day I’ll wake up and go about day-to-day life and think ‘I’ve not felt my heel today’.”

Lewis Milne in action against Dundee in the League Cup at the start of the season.
But resting your heel isn’t easy when you have a day job involving a lot of heavy lifting.

Milne works for a firm that builds garden outhouses and they’ve seen a surge in interest since the pandemic.

Time off over Christmas allowed him much-need rest and he has gone from strength to strength.

The club and Scott the physio were brilliant with me,” he said.

“Scott read up a lot about it and made sure I was getting the right treatment and even the club got me a couple of things I could use at home to speed up the process.

“I’ve just had to be patient and do the right thing.

“Hopefully I’ll get back to a full 90 minutes in a few weeks and back to playing my best football.”

