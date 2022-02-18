Injury doubts over Arbroath midfield duo as Lichties wary of ‘reaction’ from managerless Queen of the South

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell may have a midfield conundrum to solve ahead of the trip to Queen of the South.

The Lichties will take the long journey to Dumfries tomorrow to face the Doonhammers who have yet to record a victory this year.

The Gayfield side, meanwhile, are looking to extend their fine league run after their weekend defeat to Hibs in the Scottish Cup.

Team news

But they may have to do so without key men Nicky Low and Liam Henderson who have picked up knocks.

Low came on to replace Henderson in Sunday’s Gayfield cup game and the Arbroath boss may have to look to his squad to plug the hole.

Forward Jack Hamilton has also struggled during the week but should be fine for the Palmerston clash.

“We’ve got a few problems tomorrow,” Dick Campbell told Courier Sport. “Nicky Low and Liam Henderson are struggling.

“That’s why we have a good squad of players though.

“Big Hammy was ill during the week but I think he should be alright.

“The cup is now history. We know we should have taken our chances and could have been in there but we never let anyone down.

“Now we go down to Queen of the South to get three points – but they are fighting for their lives.

“Always be aware of the wounded lion.

“They are still full time and fighting for their lives so will be a very tough game.”

Expect Queen of the South ‘reaction’

Lichties defender Ricky Little echoed his gaffer’s caution.

The Arbroath centre back says his side need to be wary of a reaction from the managerless side.

The Palmerston club parted ways with Alan Johnston last weekend with club captain Willie Gibson taking charge on a caretaker basis.

Queens are four points adrift at the bottom but Little is taking nothing for granted.

“We’ll not change,” he said. “We try to go into every game the same way. If we don’t, that’s when we’ll struggle.

“Queen of the South have given us problems this season already, they were hard to play against last season as well.

“We’ve always struggled against them and the boys know that.

“Any time a manager leaves you tend to see a reaction right away.

“We just need to be ready for it, like in any game.

“We just need to pick ourselves up and it’s going to be an interesting final 12 games.”