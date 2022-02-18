Injury doubts over Arbroath midfield duo as Lichties wary of ‘reaction’ from managerless Queen of the South

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Injury doubts over Arbroath midfield duo as Lichties wary of ‘reaction’ from managerless Queen of the South

By Scott Lorimer
February 18 2022, 5.00pm
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell says he has a 'few problems' to solve ahead of the trip to Queen of the South.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell says he has a 'few problems' to solve ahead of the trip to Queen of the South.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell may have a midfield conundrum to solve ahead of the trip to Queen of the South.

The Lichties will take the long journey to Dumfries tomorrow to face the Doonhammers who have yet to record a victory this year.

The Gayfield side, meanwhile, are looking to extend their fine league run after their weekend defeat to Hibs in the Scottish Cup.

Team news

But they may have to do so without key men Nicky Low and Liam Henderson who have picked up knocks.

Low came on to replace Henderson in Sunday’s Gayfield cup game and the Arbroath boss may have to look to his squad to plug the hole.

Forward Jack Hamilton has also struggled during the week but should be fine for the Palmerston clash.

Liam Henderson left the field after 70 minutes on Sunday after struggling with an injury.
Liam Henderson left the field after 70 minutes on Sunday after struggling with an injury.

“We’ve got a few problems tomorrow,” Dick Campbell told Courier Sport. “Nicky Low and Liam Henderson are struggling.

“That’s why we have a good squad of players though.

“Big Hammy was ill during the week but I think he should be alright.

“The cup is now history. We know we should have taken our chances and could have been in there but we never let anyone down.

“Now we go down to Queen of the South to get three points – but they are fighting for their lives.

“Always be aware of the wounded lion.

“They are still full time and fighting for their lives so will be a very tough game.”

Expect Queen of the South ‘reaction’

Lichties defender Ricky Little echoed his gaffer’s caution.

The Arbroath centre back says his side need to be wary of a reaction from the managerless side.

The Palmerston club parted ways with Alan Johnston last weekend with club captain Willie Gibson taking charge on a caretaker basis.

Ricky Little puts in a tackle on Hibs' Lewis Stevenson in his 300th start for Arbroath.
Ricky Little puts in a tackle on Hibs’ Lewis Stevenson in his 300th start for Arbroath.

Queens are four points adrift at the bottom but Little is taking nothing for granted.

“We’ll not change,” he said. “We try to go into every game the same way. If we don’t, that’s when we’ll struggle.

“Queen of the South have given us problems this season already, they were hard to play against last season as well.

“We’ve always struggled against them and the boys know that.

“Any time a manager leaves you tend to see a reaction right away.

“We just need to be ready for it, like in any game.

“We just need to pick ourselves up and it’s going to be an interesting final 12 games.”

‘Family atmosphere’ at Arbroath sold move to Michael Bakare as he settles in to digs with fellow new boy

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]