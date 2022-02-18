Dunfermline v Partick Thistle OFF as live BBC TV clash falls foul of Storm Eunice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline v Partick Thistle OFF as live BBC TV clash falls foul of Storm Eunice

By Alan Temple
February 18 2022, 1.11pm Updated: February 18 2022, 4.48pm
Sodden: The East End Park surface on Friday afternoon
Sodden: The East End Park surface on Friday afternoon

Dunfermline’s Championship fixture against Partick Thistle has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at East End Park.

An inspection took place at 1 p.m. on Friday and found that several areas — particularly in front of the Norrie McCathie Stand — were already unplayable.

With six hours of rain and snow forecast prior to the scheduled 7.45 p.m. kick-off time, it was deemed that the condition of the surface would only worsen.

As such, the decision was swiftly made to postpone the encounter.

A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Overview of the East End Park surface on Friday afternoon

A Dunfermline statement confirmed: “Following a 1pm pitch inspection this evening’s match is postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.”

Officials were also cognisant of the well-being of supporters travelling to the game, and in the concourse areas and stairwells.

A yellow weather warning is in place from the Met Office, citing the likelihood of ice and snow.

The visit of Thistle had been set for live broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel.

Lewis McCann on Kyle Lafferty admiration as Dunfermline striker makes ‘sunshine and rainbows’ admission

