Dunfermline v Partick Thistle OFF as live BBC TV clash falls foul of Storm Eunice

Dunfermline’s Championship fixture against Partick Thistle has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at East End Park.

An inspection took place at 1 p.m. on Friday and found that several areas — particularly in front of the Norrie McCathie Stand — were already unplayable.

With six hours of rain and snow forecast prior to the scheduled 7.45 p.m. kick-off time, it was deemed that the condition of the surface would only worsen.

As such, the decision was swiftly made to postpone the encounter.

A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

A Dunfermline statement confirmed: “Following a 1pm pitch inspection this evening’s match is postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.”

Officials were also cognisant of the well-being of supporters travelling to the game, and in the concourse areas and stairwells.

A yellow weather warning is in place from the Met Office, citing the likelihood of ice and snow.

The visit of Thistle had been set for live broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel.