Stewart Petrie welcomes return of Michael Gardyne as Montrose look to bounce back against Clyde

Montrose have been boosted by the return of Michael Gardyne for the home clash against Clyde tomorrow.

The 36-year-old midfielder missed out last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Airdrie.

But his return to the squad could provide some much-needed experience in the side when Danny Lennon’s men visit Links Park.

“It’s a bonus for us to have somebody of his ability and quality available,” boss Stewart Petrie told Courier Sport.

“We’re certainly happy to have him back.

“We’re hoping he’ll help us return to the form we’re looking to get to as quickly as we can.”

The Gable Endies will also welcome back defender Adam Quinn into the fold as they aim to bounce back from their heaviest defeat of the season.

Wary of Clyde threat

Montrose are hoping to close the four-point gap between themselves and Airdrie in second with a win – but Petrie knows his side need to get back to their best.

“You never want to lose two games on the trot,” he said.

“We’re disappointed by the way we defended last Saturday.

“We played parts of the game quite well but we gave away four goals and when you concede four you’re not going to win any game.”

♦️ We'll start the weekend round-up with the Diamonds staking an early claim for the 1⃣st, 2⃣nd and 3⃣rd place in February's GOTM!#cinchL1 | @AirdrieoniansFC — SPFL (@spfl) February 14, 2022

Tomorrow will be the first meeting of the sides since the departure of David Goodwillie.

The controversial striker remains League One’s top scorer but Petrie knows Clyde still have an abundance of quality in their side.

“Clyde drew 2-2 with Airdrie a few weeks ago and did well,” he said.

“They drew 2-2 with us at home earlier in the season so we know exactly how difficult it is going to be.

“They still have some really good players and they are going well in the league.

“We need to be at it. We spoke about what we need to be doing better and we’ll be looking to rectify that tomorrow.”