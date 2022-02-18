John McGlynn eyes ‘siege mentality’ as depleted Raith Rovers head to Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John McGlynn eyes ‘siege mentality’ as depleted Raith Rovers head to Kilmarnock

By Alan Temple
February 18 2022, 5.00pm
McGlynn, left, and assistant Paul Smith
McGlynn, left, and assistant Paul Smith

John McGlynn hopes Raith Rovers’ injury woes will result in a ‘siege mentality’ for their testing trip to Kilmarnock.

The Fifers’ defensive options have been decimated in recent weeks, with Tom Lang and Kyle Benedictus definitely sidelined for Saturday.

Christophe Berra is ’50/50 — and no better than that’ as he recovers from a calf strain.

As such, Rovers are likely to field a makeshift back-line as they seek to replicate their 3-1 triumph in Ayrshire on October 2.

“Our injury situation doesn’t help,” McGlynn told Courier Sport. “We did very well down at Kilmarnock last time and it was built on a very strong defence.

“We dealt with everything we expected from Kilmarnock — and it would be nice to have those players available.

Matej Poplatnik calibrates making it 3-1 at Rugby Park in October

“But they aren’t and we need to adapt, and still find a way to deal with big, talented strikers like [Kyle] Lafferty and [Oli] Shaw.

“Maybe there can be a siege mentality in the face of adversity. Everyone pulling together; everyone doing more; everyone helping out.

“Can you run a little bit harder? Help out your teammate even more?

“That spirit in the camp is something we’ve always strived for and we’ll always fight for each other.”

Hoops deja vu?

That togetherness was certainly evident against Celtic, in spite of a 4-0 defeat.

Rovers held firm for much of the first half and, but for referee Steven McLean missing a hand-ball by Cameron Carter-Vickers, could have made it 1-1 prior to half-time.

Celtic ran out comfortable winners last Sunday

The Hoops ultimately brought on Daizen Maeda and the irrepressible Jota. Their class told.

But the visitors were not disgraced and McGlynn is hopeful history can repeat itself, having embarked upon a 15-MATCH unbeaten run immediately after their last defeat against Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup.

“We need to get a victory and get the season moving in the right direction again,” said McGlynn, with Rovers currently on a run of eight Championship games without a win.

“There is plenty we can take from the way that we played at Celtic Park — if not the result, which was a little harsh.

“It wasn’t so long after our last defeat at Celtic Park that we went on a run. That needs to be the aim again.”

Lang road back

Devastated: Tom Lang

Meanwhile, Lang will visit a specialist on February 24 as he comes to terms with a devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury which will see him sidelined until around October.

Following that assessment, Lang is likely to be given a date for his operation.

“Tom is passionate,” added McGlynn. “He wears his heart on his sleeve and I’m sure he took so much comfort and support from the ovation he got from the Rovers fans at Celtic Park.

“He’ll just be desperate to get back — but we know there’s a lot in front of him before that stage.”

