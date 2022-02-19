John McGlynn details ‘kick up the backside’ as Raith Rovers succumb at Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John McGlynn details ‘kick up the backside’ as Raith Rovers succumb at Kilmarnock

By Alan Temple
February 19 2022, 6.27pm
McGlynn salutes the travelling fans

John McGlynn admits he delivered a ‘kick up the backside’ to his Raith Rovers players following a dismal first half against Kilmarnock.

Rovers succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at Rugby Park on Saturday, extending the Fifers’ winless streak in the Championship to nine matches.

The damage was done in the opening 15 minutes, with Stephen McGinn and Kyle Lafferty finding the net as Raith stumbled out of the blocks.

McGlynn replaced Sean Mackie, Jamie Gullan and Ben Williamson with Ethon Varian, Aidan Connolly and Dario Zanatta at the interval — and delivered some home truths following a passive showing.

Dejection: Musonda, left, and Ross

“The start was not what we planned for,” said the Rovers boss. “The plan was to contain them and not allow them to get a flying start in the game. But that has backfired with losing the early goal.

“We didn’t use the ball well at all, in the first half in particular.

“The first half was as poor as I’ve seen us. It wasn’t my team out there; it wasn’t a team that was fighting.

“So, it was three changes at half-time and a kick up the backside. There was a recognition that we didn’t start the game well.

“You have to win your headers in the box, regardless of formation. You need to win second balls in the middle of the park. We didn’t do that well enough. It was an entirely different team [after the break].”

Taking the positives

Indeed, the second half was an immeasurable improvement.

Sam Stanton and Dario Zanatta forced wonderful saves from Zach Hemming, Ethan Ross shot wide and Christophe Berra struck the post.

Stanton, left, battles the clinical Lafferty

Yet, it was Kilmarnock who again rippled the net, with Lafferty notching his brace to seal the 3-0 triumph.

“The only thing Jamie MacDonald had to do in the second half was pick the ball out of the net,” rued McGlynn. “The positives were in the second-half performance, where we did really well. We’ll take those positives.”

‘Muck in and turn the corner’

Without a league win since December 11, the Kirkcaldy club remain in the final promotion playoff place, albeit largely due to the four games in hand possessed by fifth-placed Partick Thistle, who Rovers host next week.

“We need to dust ourselves off and go again next week,” added McGlynn. “We need to roll our sleeves up, muck in and turn the corner.

“It was never going to be easy going to Kilmarnock. On paper, it’s our hardest fixture.

“It doesn’t get much easier with Partick next week — they are a good side — but we are looking to bounce back.”

