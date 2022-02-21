Christophe Berra: Raith Rovers won’t give up on Championship title dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christophe Berra: Raith Rovers won’t give up on Championship title dream

By Alan Temple
February 21 2022, 12.00pm
Christophe Berra insists Raith Rovers have not given up hope of an unlikely title charge, declaring: “It’s about how you end the season.”

The Fife outfit slipped to a 3-0 defeat against Kilmarnock on Saturday, extending their winless streak in the Championship to nine matches.

Rovers have claimed just five points from a possible 27, leaving John McGlynn’s men battling to retain their place in the top four.

They are eight adrift of league leaders Arbroath, who also possess a game in hand, but Berra remains hopeful of a late surge.

At the very least, the former Scotland and Hearts defender is desperate to ensure Rovers approach a playoff push with wind in their sails.

“We want to finish the season on the front-foot in a last-ditch attempt to go up automatically,” said Berra.

“If not, then we need to make sure we have a lot of momentum in the playoffs.

“We’ll approach the final quarter [of matches] absolutely desperate to turn our form around. There is no reason why we can’t do that.

“Aside from Arbroath — who haven’t run away at the top — every team in this league have gone through sticky periods. Inverness are going through one now, Kilmarnock had a tough patch.

“Yes, we are going through a bad period. We’ve not picked up enough points. But we are still right in there.

“It’s about how you end the season.”

Berra added: “Everyone is hurting. We’ll regroup, reflect and I’m sure there will be a few harsh words — like there were on Saturday — and then we start again; Partick Thistle next week and another big opportunity.

Calf concern

Berra’s own return was a notable silver lining for Rovers.

The 37-year-old had been absent since limping out of Raith’s 2-2 draw at Morton on January 28 and, with injuries to Kyle Benedictus and Tom Lang, his ongoing availability is essential.

“I hadn’t trained at all last week, then I did a bit on Thursday and Friday,” revealed Berra.

“I was bitterly disappointed with the result but, having been out for three weeks and only trained for a couple of days, I’m glad I got through the game with no issues with my calf.

“Calf injuries can be unpredictable. You might be feeling fine and then, after 35 minutes it tenses up and that’s you [injured again].

“But thankfully, it was all fine and I can put that to bed.”

