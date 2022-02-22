John Hughes delivers Brian Rice prediction as Dunfermline’s ‘extra pair of eyes’ lands Alloa Athletic job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Hughes delivers Brian Rice prediction as Dunfermline’s ‘extra pair of eyes’ lands Alloa Athletic job

By Alan Temple
February 22 2022, 7.00am
Rice, left, and Hughes
John Hughes reckons he will still be able to call upon the valuable expertise of Brian Rice after his long-time assistant manager was named the new boss of Alloa Athletic.

The Pars are based at the Wasps’ Indodrill Stadium on a daily basis and, with Rice living close to the ground, he has been a regular visitor to training.

Hughes has praised his close friend for providing ‘eyes, ears and a good sounding board’ as the Fifers seek to secure Championship survival.

And while Rice’s priority is now dragging Alloa up the League 1 standings, the Dunfermline manager predicts that he’ll still be on hand for advice.

Back in management: Rice

“Brian has been good eyes, ears and a sounding board,” said Hughes. “Not just for me, but for the coaches, Steven [Whittaker] and Greg [Shields].

“He only stays five minutes from Alloa, where we’ve been training, and it was good for him to come in.

It’s the same when John Collins comes along. You get him to come along and look at the game.

“You would be stupid if you didn’t take counsel and phone them up and ask, ‘what did you see, what can we improve on?’ Sometimes you might not agree. That’s the way football works.

“But Brian has been with me for a number of years and everybody knows how much of a football guy he is.”

Sounding boards: Hughes can call on Collins, left, and Rice

Hughes added: “I still think he’ll pop up every now and again on the training pitch, with Alloa being part-time. What else is he going to do? It’s not golfing weather!”

‘Taking credit’

Rice, who assisted Hughes at Falkirk, Hibernian and Inverness, has been out of work since departing Hamilton in August 2021.

And Hughes expects the former Dunfermline midfielder to relish the challenge in Clackmannanshire.

“With [chairman] Mike Mulraney there, he’s going into a good club and I can only wish him all the best,” added Hughes.

“I think he was at their game on Saturday and they won 2-1 [against Dumbarton] — so I don’t know if he’s already taking credit for that!

“But he’s a good coach and a good football guy. It’s important these guys stay in the game.”

Back in training: Kamwa

Meanwhile, Dunfermline have welcomed striker Bobby Kamwa back to full training.

The on-loan Leeds forward was a notable absentee for the Pars’ last league outing against Kilmarnock due to injury. However, he is expected to be in contention to face the Ayrshire outfit at East End Park on Saturday.

Kamwa has made two appearances totalling 28 minutes since arriving in January.

