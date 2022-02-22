Montrose appeal red card shown to Blair Lyons as Stewart Petrie says incident was ‘totally accidental’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose have appealed the red card shown to forward Blair Lyons in their 1-1 draw with Clyde at the weekend.

The 25-year-old was sent off in the 80th minute following a coming together with Nick McAllister.

Lyons was deemed to have deliberately stepped on the Clyde player.

However, the Gable Endies insist the dismissal was wrongful and have appealed to the SFA over the decision.

The referee had a busy afternoon with eight yellow cards dished out in the game, in addition to the sending off.

Montrose’s Aidan Quinne, Michael Gardyne, Sean Dillon, Cammy Ballantyne and assistant boss Ross Campbell all went in the book, along with three Clyde players.

‘Totally accidental’

Stewart Petrie hopes to find out the result of their appeal later this week.

If unsuccessful, he will be without Lyons for the upcoming clashes with Queens Park, East Fife and Peterhead.

“Fair play to the ref, he called it how he had seen it,” he said.

“Blair has been massive and scored again. We could lose him for three games.

“Blair said it was totally accidental, he was trying to get away from the guy.”

The sending off came as Montrose were pushing for a winner, with Lyons having got the side back level in the first half.

But the side were left to rue a couple of missed chances in the final moments.

“[The red card] takes the momentum out of us,” he said. “We created two really good chances with Craig and Webby, they could have done better hitting the target.

“It was another frustrating day. The last few weeks have been like that, not just Saturday.

“We feel a bit frustrated at the moment. But we’ll keep working really hard and we’ll turn it around.”