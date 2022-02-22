Montrose appeal red card shown to Blair Lyons as Stewart Petrie says incident was ‘totally accidental’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Montrose appeal red card shown to Blair Lyons as Stewart Petrie says incident was ‘totally accidental’

By Scott Lorimer
February 22 2022, 11.07am
Blair Lyons
Blair Lyons

Montrose have appealed the red card shown to forward Blair Lyons in their 1-1 draw with Clyde at the weekend.

The 25-year-old was sent off in the 80th minute following a coming together with Nick McAllister.

Lyons was deemed to have deliberately stepped on the Clyde player.

However, the Gable Endies insist the dismissal was wrongful and have appealed to the SFA over the decision.

The referee had a busy afternoon with eight yellow cards dished out in the game, in addition to the sending off.

Montrose’s Aidan Quinne, Michael Gardyne, Sean Dillon, Cammy Ballantyne and assistant boss Ross Campbell all went in the book, along with three Clyde players.

‘Totally accidental’

Stewart Petrie hopes to find out the result of their appeal later this week.

If unsuccessful, he will be without Lyons for the upcoming clashes with Queens Park, East Fife and Peterhead.

“Fair play to the ref, he called it how he had seen it,” he said.

“Blair has been massive and scored again. We could lose him for three games.

“Blair said it was totally accidental, he was trying to get away from the guy.”

The sending off came as Montrose were pushing for a winner, with Lyons having got the side back level in the first half.

But the side were left to rue a couple of missed chances in the final moments.

“[The red card] takes the momentum out of us,” he said. “We created two really good chances with Craig and Webby, they could have done better hitting the target.

“It was another frustrating day. The last few weeks have been like that, not just Saturday.

“We feel a bit frustrated at the moment. But we’ll keep working really hard and we’ll turn it around.”

 

