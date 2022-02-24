Ryan Dow relishing Dunfermline homecoming after ‘journeys from hell’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Ryan Dow relishing Dunfermline homecoming after ‘journeys from hell’

By Alan Temple
February 24 2022, 7.00am
Dow following the Pars' home win against Hamilton
Dow following the Pars' home win against Hamilton

Ryan Dow is relishing the prospect of home comforts following his ‘journeys from hell’ in recent weeks.

The Dunfermline winger, who commutes from Dundee, has put in the hard miles during the Pars’ three successive matches on the road — Queen of the South, Ayr United and Kilmarnock.

He also notes that two of those matches were played on an artificial surface, albeit they did claim a precious victory on the plastic at Palmerston Park.

Nevertheless, Dow is enthused by the prospect of a first outing at East End Park since January 22, with Kilmarnock the visitors on Saturday. And he hopes solid home form can be the basis of their survival bid.

Dow in action against Kilmarnock

Dunfermline have registered four points from their last two games on the Halbeath Road and Dow said: “Tell me about it — it has been absolute journeys from hell with three away games back to back!

“Especially for me, because I live the furthest away.

“It will be good to get back on our home pitch. We like playing on a good pitch — grass rather than on astro.

“We have had a couple of astro surfaces in the last two weeks so it will be good to get back on the grass.

“The last game [at East End Park] was against Inverness and, although we were really poor in the first half, we came out in the second half and played really well. We won against Hamilton before that.

“We want to get our home form going again.”

Losing ground

With Dunfermline’s scheduled Championship clash against Partick Thistle postponed last Friday, subsequent results have done little to ease the Pars’ plight.

Ayr United defeated Inverness, Hamilton won against Morton, then — on Tuesday evening — the Cappielow side won at Firhill.

John Hughes’ side, despite an undoubted upturn in performances, now find themselves six points adrift of the guaranteed safety of eighth spot.

Ryan Dow celebrates as Dunfermline defeat Ayr at home

“Let’s be honest, you always keep an eye on them [other teams’ results],” conceded Dow.

“It is like the league has flipped a bit. Before losing Kilmarnock, we had gone four games unbeaten.

“Morton have been on a good run. Ayr have been on a good run and it is like all the teams near the bottom are hitting a wee bit of form.

“When you look at the table, even though we went four games unbeaten, we have not really moved that much.

“Other teams will be thinking the same. You can win a couple on the bounce and maybe only go up one position.

“It is all so tight. But we just need to concentrate on ourselves, hit form and build up a bit of momentum.”

John Hughes on first meeting with new Dunfermline CEO – and transfer update before loan window slams shut

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]