Dylan Tait reveals Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers double dream as on-loan Hibs ace hails Derek McInnes factor

As Dylan Tait departed Stark’s Park for the final time last month, he never imagined the campaign would conclude with him rivalling Raith Rovers for promotion.

However, the former Kirkcaldy favourite is adamant the opportunity to embark on a title chase with Kilmarnock — while working under Derek McInnes — was an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Tait, 20, joined Hibs last summer before being immediately loaned back to Raith, playing a major part in their fine start to the campaign.

He left Rovers once and for all in January — with 81 appearances and a League 1 title to his name — and fully intended to battle for his first-team place at Easter Road.

However, when the unexpected opportunity to join Kilmarnock arrived, Tait’s plans were swiftly altered.

“I wasn’t even thinking about going anywhere on loan,” Tait told Courier Sport.

“But when the gaffer at Hibs [Shaun Maloney] spoke to me and said, ‘Killie are interested’, that was the turning point — especially after speaking to Derek McInnes.

“This is a Premiership club with huge expectations and it’s going to make me a better player.

“At Raith Rovers, you want to win every game — we never targeted anything less — but it’s a demand at Kilmarnock in the Championship. Hopefully, we can do that and achieve the promotion that we’re all after.

“And the chance to work under the new gaffer [McInnes] is brilliant. He was at Aberdeen for so many years, qualified for Europe more times than you can count, won silverware, reached finals.

“He’s also played at a brilliant level and was a midfielder like me, so to learn from someone like that can only add more strings to my bow.”

Battle for places

Tait finds himself in a ferocious fight for a starting berth against the likes of Stephen McGinn, Blair Alston, Declan Glass and Dean Campbell. Nothing is guaranteed.

Tait has made six appearances for Killie since joining a month ago, but the last three have come from the bench.

“We’ve got a brilliant squad here and I know how hard I need to work to regain my place,” continued Tait.

“You get disappointments in football and I want to play every game. That’s why I came to Kilmarnock. But there’s a lot of competition and some top players.

“So, it’s about impressing in training and, when I get the chance, catching the manager’s eye.”

Dream double

A comfortable 3-0 victory over Tait’s old club, Raith Rovers, last week saw Killie move level on points with Arbroath at the summit of the Championship, albeit the Lichties have a game in hand.

And, as Killie target top-spot, Rovers are simply seeking to keep their playoff dream alive amid a nine-game winless streak.

“The best scenario for me is Kilmarnock win the league — especially with the extra three weeks of holiday,” laughed Tait.

“But I’ll definitely be hoping Raith go up through the playoffs. Playing a part in two promotions in one season? I’d take that!”