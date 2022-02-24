Dylan Tait reveals Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers double dream as on-loan Hibs ace hails Derek McInnes factor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dylan Tait reveals Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers double dream as on-loan Hibs ace hails Derek McInnes factor

By Alan Temple
February 24 2022, 7.30am Updated: February 24 2022, 9.29am
Tait faced his old club for the first time last week
As Dylan Tait departed Stark’s Park for the final time last month, he never imagined the campaign would conclude with him rivalling Raith Rovers for promotion.

However, the former Kirkcaldy favourite is adamant the opportunity to embark on a title chase with Kilmarnock — while working under Derek McInnes — was an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Tait, 20, joined Hibs last summer before being immediately loaned back to Raith, playing a major part in their fine start to the campaign.

He left Rovers once and for all in January — with 81 appearances and a League 1 title to his name — and fully intended to battle for his first-team place at Easter Road.

However, when the unexpected opportunity to join Kilmarnock arrived, Tait’s plans were swiftly altered.

In action against Celtic: Tait

“I wasn’t even thinking about going anywhere on loan,” Tait told Courier Sport.

“But when the gaffer at Hibs [Shaun Maloney] spoke to me and said, ‘Killie are interested’, that was the turning point — especially after speaking to Derek McInnes.

“This is a Premiership club with huge expectations and it’s going to make me a better player.

“At Raith Rovers, you want to win every game — we never targeted anything less — but it’s a demand at Kilmarnock in the Championship. Hopefully, we can do that and achieve the promotion that we’re all after.

“And the chance to work under the new gaffer [McInnes] is brilliant. He was at Aberdeen for so many years, qualified for Europe more times than you can count, won silverware, reached finals.

“He’s also played at a brilliant level and was a midfielder like me, so to learn from someone like that can only add more strings to my bow.”

Battle for places

Tait finds himself in a ferocious fight for a starting berth against the likes of Stephen McGinn, Blair Alston, Declan Glass and Dean Campbell. Nothing is guaranteed.

Tait clutching the League 1 trophy

Tait has made six appearances for Killie since joining a month ago, but the last three have come from the bench.

“We’ve got a brilliant squad here and I know how hard I need to work to regain my place,” continued Tait.

“You get disappointments in football and I want to play every game. That’s why I came to Kilmarnock. But there’s a lot of competition and some top players.

“So, it’s about impressing in training and, when I get the chance, catching the manager’s eye.”

Dream double

A comfortable 3-0 victory over Tait’s old club, Raith Rovers, last week saw Killie move level on points with Arbroath at the summit of the Championship, albeit the Lichties have a game in hand.

And, as Killie target top-spot, Rovers are simply seeking to keep their playoff dream alive amid a nine-game winless streak.

“The best scenario for me is Kilmarnock win the league — especially with the extra three weeks of holiday,” laughed Tait.

“But I’ll definitely be hoping Raith go up through the playoffs. Playing a part in two promotions in one season? I’d take that!”

