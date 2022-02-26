Dick Campbell warns Arbroath players ahead of Bobby Linn testimonial dinner: ‘If I catch anyone drinking…’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dick Campbell warns Arbroath players ahead of Bobby Linn testimonial dinner: ‘If I catch anyone drinking…’

By Scott Lorimer
February 26 2022, 7.11pm Updated: February 26 2022, 7.36pm
Dick Campbell has warned his players to be on their best behaviour at Bobby Linn's dinner
Dick Campbell has warned his Arbroath players to be on their best behaviour at Bobby Linn’s testimonial dinner with a crunch game against Partick Thistle just a few days away.

The Lichties will come together to honour fans’ favourite Linn at the glitzy bash at Dundee’s Apex Hotel on Sunday.

The 36-year-old forward is in his tenth season with the Gayfield side and made it 325 appearances for the club in the 0-0 draw with Morton.

Best behaviour

But the dinner, one of a number of events to celebrate the Dundonian’s commitment to the club, comes just days before the rearranged clash with Partick Thistle on Tuesday.

A win in the crucial game could push the side three points clear of Kilmarnock at the top of the league.

The Arbroath boss admitted the timings weren’t ideal.

Bobby Linn marked another appearance for Arbroath in the 0-0 draw with Morton.
“I’ve got a game on Tuesday that I could do without,” Campbell said. “Particularly off the back of Bobby Linn’s testimonial.

“If I catch anyone drinking at that testimonial tomorrow…,” he joked.

“They’ll be at Bobby’s paying their respects but they’ll be on the bus at 11.45pm, I can assure you.

“I’ll not be. I’ll be 11.45pm on Monday by the time I get home!”

Morton draw fair result

The Arbroath players will certainly look forward to the night off after a hard-fought draw against The Ton at Cappielow.

Campbell’s side started the first half brightly, but it was roles reversed in the second half with Morton dominating the play and were unlucky not to win it after Gozie Ugwu had a header cleared off the line.

In all, neither side put in a match-winning performance and Campbell said the shared point was fair.

Arbroath's Scott Stewart challenges Alan Lithgow of Morton.
“I said with 15 minutes to go ‘blow the whistle, I’ll take a point’,” he said.

“It wasn’t worth any more than a point but we didn’t get beat.

“We’ll go into the Partick game and try our best. Our goals against record is as good as anybody else in Britain.

“I’m very happy with that and I’m delighted with the point.”

Points dropped?

A win in Greenock could have moved Arbroath two points ahead of nearest rivals Kilmarnock.

The second placed side played out a 0-0 draw at Dunfermline.

Asked whether that was any consolation following his side’s result, Campbell said: “I suppose it was but we’re only worrying about one thing.

“Kilmarnock will be looking to see how we’re getting on.

“I’m not worried about how they’re doing; I couldn’t care less.

“Our objective has been reached. It was to stay in the league.”

