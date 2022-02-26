Dick Campbell warns Arbroath players ahead of Bobby Linn testimonial dinner: ‘If I catch anyone drinking…’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell has warned his Arbroath players to be on their best behaviour at Bobby Linn’s testimonial dinner with a crunch game against Partick Thistle just a few days away.

The Lichties will come together to honour fans’ favourite Linn at the glitzy bash at Dundee’s Apex Hotel on Sunday.

The 36-year-old forward is in his tenth season with the Gayfield side and made it 325 appearances for the club in the 0-0 draw with Morton.

Best behaviour

But the dinner, one of a number of events to celebrate the Dundonian’s commitment to the club, comes just days before the rearranged clash with Partick Thistle on Tuesday.

A win in the crucial game could push the side three points clear of Kilmarnock at the top of the league.

The Arbroath boss admitted the timings weren’t ideal.

“I’ve got a game on Tuesday that I could do without,” Campbell said. “Particularly off the back of Bobby Linn’s testimonial.

“If I catch anyone drinking at that testimonial tomorrow…,” he joked.

“They’ll be at Bobby’s paying their respects but they’ll be on the bus at 11.45pm, I can assure you.

“I’ll not be. I’ll be 11.45pm on Monday by the time I get home!”

Morton draw fair result

The Arbroath players will certainly look forward to the night off after a hard-fought draw against The Ton at Cappielow.

Campbell’s side started the first half brightly, but it was roles reversed in the second half with Morton dominating the play and were unlucky not to win it after Gozie Ugwu had a header cleared off the line.

In all, neither side put in a match-winning performance and Campbell said the shared point was fair.

“I said with 15 minutes to go ‘blow the whistle, I’ll take a point’,” he said.

“It wasn’t worth any more than a point but we didn’t get beat.

“We’ll go into the Partick game and try our best. Our goals against record is as good as anybody else in Britain.

“I’m very happy with that and I’m delighted with the point.”

Points dropped?

A win in Greenock could have moved Arbroath two points ahead of nearest rivals Kilmarnock.

The second placed side played out a 0-0 draw at Dunfermline.

Asked whether that was any consolation following his side’s result, Campbell said: “I suppose it was but we’re only worrying about one thing.

“Kilmarnock will be looking to see how we’re getting on.

“I’m not worried about how they’re doing; I couldn’t care less.

“Our objective has been reached. It was to stay in the league.”