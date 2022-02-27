3 Arbroath talking points from Morton draw including impressive clean sheet stat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath made it NINE weeks at the top of the Championship after a 0-0 draw with Morton.

It won’t be one that lives long in the memory for the fans, but the result is another point on the board which keeps the Lichties in pole position.

The side could and should have been in front in the opening minutes with Liam Henderson coming close.

Michael McKenna tested Jack Hamilton with a free kick and Craig Wighton also fired a rasping shot just over the bar, but aside from that the boys in maroon never really tested The Ton stopper.

Courier Sport was at Cappielow and here are three talking points.

Another solid defensive showing

Saturday’s goalless draw provided an impressive statistic for Arbroath and their defence.

The result was their 13th clean sheet in 26 games. In HALF of their games, the Lichties have not conceded a goal.

The second half of Saturday’s game really put their backline to the test.

Ugwu looked like a man on a mission causing Ricky Little and Tam O’Brien all sorts of problems with his strength.

They may have had a stroke of good fortune with a ball cleared off the line in the 80th minute for a second game in a row.

Chris Hamilton was at the right place at the right time clearing Ugwu’s header at the last moment.

But they managed to hold out for another clean sheet, justifying their side’s spot at the top.

Missed chances

At times in the second half, it felt like the Lichties were hanging on as Morton continued to push forward.

But it could have been a very different game had the side made the most of opportunities in the opening 45.

To use an old cliché: it was a game of two halves.

They didn’t conjure up too many clear cut chances, but the Lichties dominated the first half.

In the second, they didn’t manage a single shot on target.

If the side want to win the Championship, they have to tuck away the opportunities when they present themselves or make the most of the possession when they have it.

To be fair, Morton are a side scrapping for their survival. It was always going to be a difficult game, particularly away from home.

The side will have to get back on the score sheet on Tuesday when promotion rivals Partick come to town.

Backed in numbers

Arbroath were backed in numbers at Cappielow with busloads of supporters making the 246-mile round trip to see their side.

There may not have been much to get them up off their seats but they still made their voices heard throughout the 90 minutes.

One of the loudest cheers of the game when hero Bobby Linn, who is celebrating his testimonial year, ran up the touchline to warm up. Then again when he was substituted on the park.

At full-time the players, management and backroom staff went over to applaud the Gayfield faithful for their support. And it was no more than they deserved.

The fans have been with the side every step of the way this season, on and off the park. Saturday’s result may not have been a highlight, but they were still there to see their side take another stride towards achieving the unthinkable.