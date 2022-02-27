3 Arbroath talking points from Morton draw including impressive clean sheet stat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3 Arbroath talking points from Morton draw including impressive clean sheet stat

By Scott Lorimer
February 27 2022, 12.00pm
Arbroath boss Dick Hamilton shakes hands with Chris Hamilton at full time.
Arbroath boss Dick Hamilton shakes hands with Chris Hamilton at full time.

Arbroath made it NINE weeks at the top of the Championship after a 0-0 draw with Morton.

It won’t be one that lives long in the memory for the fans, but the result is another point on the board which keeps the Lichties in pole position.

The side could and should have been in front in the opening minutes with Liam Henderson coming close.

It wasn't pretty, but Dick Campbell was satisfied with the point.
It wasn’t pretty, but Dick Campbell was satisfied with the point.

Michael McKenna tested Jack Hamilton with a free kick and Craig Wighton also fired a rasping shot just over the bar, but aside from that the boys in maroon never really tested The Ton stopper.

Courier Sport was at Cappielow and here are three talking points.

Another solid defensive showing

Saturday’s goalless draw provided an impressive statistic for Arbroath and their defence.

The result was their 13th clean sheet in 26 games. In HALF of their games, the Lichties have not conceded a goal.

The second half of Saturday’s game really put their backline to the test.

Ugwu looked like a man on a mission causing Ricky Little and Tam O’Brien all sorts of problems with his strength.

Chris Hamilton was on hand to clear the ball off the line.
Chris Hamilton was on hand to clear the ball off the line.

They may have had a stroke of good fortune with a ball cleared off the line in the 80th minute for a second game in a row.

Chris Hamilton was at the right place at the right time clearing Ugwu’s header at the last moment.

But they managed to hold out for another clean sheet, justifying their side’s spot at the top.

Missed chances

At times in the second half, it felt like the Lichties were hanging on as Morton continued to push forward.

But it could have been a very different game had the side made the most of opportunities in the opening 45.

To use an old cliché: it was a game of two halves.

They didn’t conjure up too many clear cut chances, but the Lichties dominated the first half.

Michael McKenna saw his free kick saved in the first half.
Michael McKenna saw his free kick saved in the first half.

In the second, they didn’t manage a single shot on target.

If the side want to win the Championship, they have to tuck away the opportunities when they present themselves or make the most of the possession when they have it.

To be fair, Morton are a side scrapping for their survival. It was always going to be a difficult game, particularly away from home.

The side will have to get back on the score sheet on Tuesday when promotion rivals Partick come to town.

Backed in numbers

Arbroath were backed in numbers at Cappielow with busloads of supporters making the 246-mile round trip to see their side.

There may not have been much to get them up off their seats but they still made their voices heard throughout the 90 minutes.

One of the loudest cheers of the game when hero Bobby Linn, who is celebrating his testimonial year, ran up the touchline to warm up. Then again when he was substituted on the park.

Dick Campbhell acknowledges the travelling support before the game.
Dick Campbhell acknowledges the travelling support before the game.

At full-time the players, management and backroom staff went over to applaud the Gayfield faithful for their support. And it was no more than they deserved.

The fans have been with the side every step of the way this season, on and off the park. Saturday’s result may not have been a highlight, but they were still there to see their side take another stride towards achieving the unthinkable.

