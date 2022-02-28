Arbroath fully-focused on ‘huge’ Partick clash as Michael McKenna and teammates on their best behaviour at Bobby Linn testimonial dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath fully-focused on ‘huge’ Partick clash as Michael McKenna and teammates on their best behaviour at Bobby Linn testimonial dinner

By Scott Lorimer
February 28 2022, 10.04pm Updated: February 28 2022, 10.19pm
Michael McKenna is hoping to party at the end of the season, if Arbroath win the Championship.
Michael McKenna says his teammates will have no shortage of parties should Arbroath go all the way in the Championship after having to stick to soft drinks at Bobby Linn’s testimonial dinner.

Hundreds gathered at the Apex Hotel in Dundee on Sunday night for the first of a series of events to mark Linn’s 10th season at Gayfield.

But any plans the players had to enjoy a night out were scuppered when the clash against fellow title rivals Partick Thistle was rearranged.

The postponed fixture was moved to Tuesday, meaning alcohol was out of the question for the high-flying Lichties.

No alcohol

As the players sat down to their table, the complimentary wines and beers were taken away and replaced with soft drinks and water.

Even boss Dick Campbell was keeping tabs to make sure his players weren’t having a cheeky drink.

While the opportunity of a night out would have been welcome after an incredible season, McKenna says there is still too much at stake to be letting their hair down now.

“It was a brilliant night of entertainment and speakers,” he told Courier Sport.

“I’m delighted for Bobby, he deserves it. He’s had a great career and he’s a very likeable person and that showed.

“The gaffer was wandering around, having a wee look and sniff at our drinks

“We all originally planned to make a night of it and stay up in Dundee but it was just unfortunate that this game was rearranged.

Michael McKenna's celebrates his double against Partick Thistle at Gayfield.
“The stage we’re at in the season and the magnitude of the game, it wouldn’t be right to be drinking.

“We’re not getting carried away. It’s still so tight and we’re only on top on goal difference but there wouldn’t be a shortage of parties at the end of the season, that’s for sure.”

Partick game ‘huge’

Footballers may have gotten away with a drink-fuelled night out in the 80s but McKenna knows his side will have to be fully-focused and on top of their game when Thistle come to Gayfield.

Ian McCall’s side are fifth but still have three games and hand. If they win those, they could be level on points with Arbroath and Killie.

McKenna knows how big the Thistle game is and knows how difficult a challenge lies ahead.

“It’s a huge game,” he explained. “They are all going to be like that now.

“So much balances on the game and there will be other teams looking on from elsewhere.

The Arbroath players and fans celebrate Michael McKenna's first goal against Partick at Gayfield last time round.
“We’ve always seen Partick as a [title] contender.

“They went through a good run of eight games without conceding.

“That shows they’re defensively solid but they’ve got goalscorers in their team and boys who can create and take people on in the wide areas

“On our day we believe we can beat anyone and we need to be at it.

“The two home games coming up are massive for us. We’ve got a really good record against Partick and Dunfermline.”

