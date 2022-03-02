Dick Campbell ‘expected’ Partick reaction but Arbroath boss ‘delighted’ to still be top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dick Campbell ‘expected’ Partick reaction but Arbroath boss ‘delighted’ to still be top

By Scott Lorimer
March 2 2022, 8.00am Updated: March 2 2022, 11.23am
Dick Campbell alongside his brother Ian on the touchline.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was left to rue his side’s missed chances in the first half as Partick Thistle fought back to draw 1-1 at Gayfield.

The Lichties got off to the perfect start under the floodlights with left back Colin Hamilton opening the scoring on six minutes.

The home side then had a number of opportunities to build on their lead as Thistle struggled to get out of second gear.

Arbroath’s Scott Stewart takes on Stuart Bannigan.

But the Jags came out stronger in the second half and were level on 60 minutes through Ciaran McKenna.

Arbroath could count themselves lucky not to have lost the game with Kevin Holt squandering a glorious chance late on.

‘Game of two halves’

Campbell felt a draw was a fair reflection on the game.

“It was the proverbial game of two halves,” he said.

“The first half, I think we’ve had four great chances.

“I thought we dominated the first half. Absolutely.

“Culminating in their goalie making two world class saves. We could have been two or three up.

Colin Hamilton fires Arbroath into an early lead against Partick Thistle.

“It was a good goal we scored. We got a lot of men forward.

“I kind of knew and expected the response of Partick Thistle.

“They looked a good side in the second half but didn’t create a lot of chances.

“They looked as if they were round about our box too often for my liking.”

Campbell’s only other criticism on the night was towards referee Peter Stuart for cautioning Michael McKenna, Chris Hamilton and Liam Henderson.

Card happy: Dick Campbell criticised referee Peter Stuart.

Aside from that, the Arbroath boss was pleased with the point and his side’s showing.

The result sees the Lichties move a point ahead of second place Kilmarnock and eight clear of Inverness in third.

“I thought the referee was just a wee bit card daft,” he said. “I would get sent off in the warm up now.

“But I’m absolutely delighted for us.

“No complaints, going into March, the last quarter, top of the league. Let’s see where it takes us.”

Partick reaction

Meanwhile, Partick boss Ian McCall revealed it was a half-time change of formation rather than a dressing down which helped his side.

“The second half, we dominated,” he said. “We missed a couple of great chances to win it.

Ian McCall gives his side instructions from the dugout.

“A rollicking doesn’t work anymore. It was just the change of shape.

“We went positive and were a bit more solid at the back. They’re in there absolutely gutted they never won the game.

“It keeps us right in touch with Kilmarnock and Arbroath depending on what we do with our games in hand.”

Arbroath 1-1 Partick Thistle: Honours even as Lichties fail to build on first half dominance

