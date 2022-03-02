Dick Campbell ‘expected’ Partick reaction but Arbroath boss ‘delighted’ to still be top

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was left to rue his side’s missed chances in the first half as Partick Thistle fought back to draw 1-1 at Gayfield.

The Lichties got off to the perfect start under the floodlights with left back Colin Hamilton opening the scoring on six minutes.

The home side then had a number of opportunities to build on their lead as Thistle struggled to get out of second gear.

But the Jags came out stronger in the second half and were level on 60 minutes through Ciaran McKenna.

Arbroath could count themselves lucky not to have lost the game with Kevin Holt squandering a glorious chance late on.

‘Game of two halves’

Campbell felt a draw was a fair reflection on the game.

“It was the proverbial game of two halves,” he said.

“The first half, I think we’ve had four great chances.

“I thought we dominated the first half. Absolutely.

“Culminating in their goalie making two world class saves. We could have been two or three up.

“It was a good goal we scored. We got a lot of men forward.

“I kind of knew and expected the response of Partick Thistle.

“They looked a good side in the second half but didn’t create a lot of chances.

“They looked as if they were round about our box too often for my liking.”

Campbell’s only other criticism on the night was towards referee Peter Stuart for cautioning Michael McKenna, Chris Hamilton and Liam Henderson.

Aside from that, the Arbroath boss was pleased with the point and his side’s showing.

The result sees the Lichties move a point ahead of second place Kilmarnock and eight clear of Inverness in third.

“I thought the referee was just a wee bit card daft,” he said. “I would get sent off in the warm up now.

“But I’m absolutely delighted for us.

“No complaints, going into March, the last quarter, top of the league. Let’s see where it takes us.”

Partick reaction

Meanwhile, Partick boss Ian McCall revealed it was a half-time change of formation rather than a dressing down which helped his side.

“The second half, we dominated,” he said. “We missed a couple of great chances to win it.

“A rollicking doesn’t work anymore. It was just the change of shape.

“We went positive and were a bit more solid at the back. They’re in there absolutely gutted they never won the game.

“It keeps us right in touch with Kilmarnock and Arbroath depending on what we do with our games in hand.”