3 Arbroath talking points as Lichties set up tense end to Championship season with Partick draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With just nine games left to play, Arbroath still lead the Championship after a 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle.

The rearranged clash saw the Lichties move just one point ahead of Kilmarnock, setting up a very nervy end to the season.

But Thistle have their own title aspirations, too, and were very close to taking all three points late on.

Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from the clash.

A good point or missed opportunity?

After the game, boss Dick Campbell seemed pleased to have another point on the board.

Another positive is that Arbroath’s incredible unbeaten home run has extended to another game. That’s 12 games in the league without defeat at Gayfield.

The Lichties are now a point clear of Killie, but some may feel they should be in front by more.

A win could have given them breathing space and put their rivals under real pressure.

Much like Saturday’s stalemate with Morton, Arbroath looked far superior in the opening 45. Partick were there for a taking and, if they’d made the most of their chances, the second half could have been an uphill struggle for the visitors.

In the end, the Lichties could probably count themselves lucky to come away with the point after Kevin Holt squandered the chance to win it late on.

Final quarter

After three rounds of games, Arbroath remain top having beaten all but one side (Ayr United).

Just nine fixtures remain. Five of those will be at Gayfield.

They can give themselves the best possible chance by returning to winning ways against Dunfermline on Saturday after four draws in a row.

Given their record at home you would expect the Lichties to continue picking up points in front of their own fans.

Their record on the road is also the best in the league, having won seven, drawn five and suffered just two defeats.

All they have to do is match or better Kilmarnock’s results.

The boys in maroon have exceeded all expectations so far, can they hold their nerve in the final sprint?

Bobby Linn

He may be 36 and in his testimonial year but Bobby Linn rolled back the years to put in a great shift against Partick.

The winger caused all sorts of problems for Kevin Holt down Arbroath’s right side and created a number of chances.

He was also incredibly unlucky not to have doubled his side’s lead in the first half with a wonderful free-kick.

The veteran struck the ball beautifully from 25 yards but watched on as it struck the post, then off Jamie Sneddon’s back and out for a corner.

He troubled the Partick stopper again in the second half with a rasping shot that could only be parried away.

Wednesday’s game was just Linn’s third start of the league campaign. On that showing, he could well have put himself forward for more gametime in the final run in.