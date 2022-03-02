3 Arbroath talking points as Lichties set up tense end to Championship season with Partick draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3 Arbroath talking points as Lichties set up tense end to Championship season with Partick draw

By Scott Lorimer
March 2 2022, 12.00pm
Courier Sport looks at three talking points after Arbroath moved a point ahead of Kilmarnock after their 1-1 Championship draw with Partick.
Courier Sport looks at three talking points after Arbroath moved a point ahead of Kilmarnock after their 1-1 Championship draw with Partick.

With just nine games left to play, Arbroath still lead the Championship after a 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle.

The rearranged clash saw the Lichties move just one point ahead of Kilmarnock, setting up a very nervy end to the season.

But Thistle have their own title aspirations, too, and were very close to taking all three points late on.

Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from the clash.

A good point or missed opportunity?

After the game, boss Dick Campbell seemed pleased to have another point on the board.

Another positive is that Arbroath’s incredible unbeaten home run has extended to another game. That’s 12 games in the league without defeat at Gayfield.

The Lichties are now a point clear of Killie, but some may feel they should be in front by more.

Dick Campbell alongside his brother Ian on the touchline.
Dick Campbell alongside his brother Ian on the touchline.

A win could have given them breathing space and put their rivals under real pressure.

Much like Saturday’s stalemate with Morton, Arbroath looked far superior in the opening 45. Partick were there for a taking and, if they’d made the most of their chances, the second half could have been an uphill struggle for the visitors.

In the end, the Lichties could probably count themselves lucky to come away with the point after Kevin Holt squandered the chance to win it late on.

Final quarter

After three rounds of games, Arbroath remain top having beaten all but one side (Ayr United).

Just nine fixtures remain. Five of those will be at Gayfield.

They can give themselves the best possible chance by returning to winning ways against Dunfermline on Saturday after four draws in a row.

Given their record at home you would expect the Lichties to continue picking up points in front of their own fans.

Colin Hamilton celebrates putting Arbroath in front.
Colin Hamilton celebrates putting Arbroath in front.

Their record on the road is also the best in the league, having won seven, drawn five and suffered just two defeats.

All they have to do is match or better Kilmarnock’s results.

The boys in maroon have exceeded all expectations so far, can they hold their nerve in the final sprint?

Bobby Linn

He may be 36 and in his testimonial year but Bobby Linn rolled back the years to put in a great shift against Partick.

The winger caused all sorts of problems for Kevin Holt down Arbroath’s right side and created a number of chances.

He was also incredibly unlucky not to have doubled his side’s lead in the first half with a wonderful free-kick.

Bobby Linn reacts after seeing his free-kick hit the Partick Thistle post.
Bobby Linn reacts after seeing his free-kick hit the Partick Thistle post.

The veteran struck the ball beautifully from 25 yards but watched on as it struck the post, then off Jamie Sneddon’s back and out for a corner.

He troubled the Partick stopper again in the second half with a rasping shot that could only be parried away.

Wednesday’s game was just Linn’s third start of the league campaign. On that showing, he could well have put himself forward for more gametime in the final run in.

Dick Campbell ‘expected’ Partick reaction but Arbroath boss ‘delighted’ to still be top

