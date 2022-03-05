Arbroath 1-0 Dunfermline Athletic: Lichties return to winning ways but Pars drop to bottom after scrappy clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath earned a valuable three points against Dunfermline in a scrappy affair at Gayfield.

While the result saw the home side extend their lead at the top of the table, it left the Pars rock bottom.

The visitors dominated the play for much of the match but could not convert their possession into chances.

In the end they lost out to a David Gold strike on nine minutes from a counter-attacking move.

At full-time the away fans weren’t shy in voicing their displeasure.

Team changes

Dick Campbell was forced into one switch from the midweek draw against Partick with forward Craig Wighton unavailable against his parent club.

That saw David Gold come back into the the middle of the part with Michael McKenna pushing up, behind Jack Hamilton. Right back Jason Thomson returned from injury but only made the bench.

John Hughes made two changes with Kevin O’Hara and Aaron Comrie start in place of Matthew Todd and Lewis McCann.

New signing Liam Polworth started the game as a substitute, as did 43-year-old goalkeeper Neil Alexander.

Early goal

The visitors were left to rue two great chances early on with Ryan Dow and Graham Dorrans both coming close in the same passage of play.

Derek Gaston saved the first effort from Dow, Dorrans then saw his effort blocked by Ricky Little.

But the Pars didn’t have long to dwell on those chances as they found themselves a goal down moments later.

Straight from the opportunities at the other end, Arbroath broke forward in numbers.

Jack Hamilton ran at the Pars defence and played a neat ball to David Gold who was free on the edge of the box.

His strike hit Jacob Stolarczyk in the goal but he was unable to keep the shot out and Gold was left to celebrate his second goal of the season.

The goal seemed to stun the Pars a bit who started the game brightly, but they still looked dangerous, particularly down the right via Ryan Dow.

The game lost its early tempo until the visitors had two great chances towards the end of the half.

Dorrans played ball forward to Kevin O’Hara who was offside, but the Arbroath defence were caught napping as Lawless burst through. The Pars attacker just had Derek Gaston to beat but his shot clipped the outside of the post.

Moments later Dunfermline hit the post again.

This time Dorrans and Dow combined well down the left. Dow whipped in a cross from the byline which was met by O’Hara.

He watched on in anguish as his strike then clipped the outside of the other post.

But the visitors were unable to get their equaliser and the half-time whistle was blown just as they were starting to gather some momentum.

Pars couldn’t break through

Arbroath looked sluggish in the opening moments of the half but put Stolarczyk to the test on 58 minutes.

The on loan Leicester keeper scrambled for the ball after Chris Hamilton’s deflected effort managed to find a way through.

The Lichties again went close on 65 minutes through Michael McKenna. He found himself with a clear strike on goal but scuffed his effort at the vital moment.

For all Dunfermline’s possession, they struggled to create any real chances and it was Arbroath who squandered a glorious chance.

Scott Stewart squandered the chance to play the ball to Michael McKenna who was completely free in the Pars’ box, but Coll Donaldson was there to make the crucial block to stop a certain second goal.

With ten minutes left to go, John Hughes threw everything at it with big striker Liam Polworth one of four changes.

And the changes almost helped to make an instant impact with Dom Thomas seeing his effort cleared off the line from Ricky Little.

Polworth was just inches away from earning a deserved point in the dying moments, when he headed McCann’s effort on to the woodwork.

But it wasn’t to be for the visitors who were greeted by boos from their fans when the full-time whistle sounded.