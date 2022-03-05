John Hughes says his side ‘deserved something’ from Arbroath defeat and urges his Dunfermline players to keep believing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Hughes says his side ‘deserved something’ from Arbroath defeat and urges his Dunfermline players to keep believing

By Scott Lorimer
March 5 2022, 6.29pm
Dunfermline boss John Hughes feels his side deserved something from their clash with Arbroath but insists they need to “keep believing” in their fight to avoid relegation.

The Pars went down 1-0 to the Lichties thanks to an early David Gold strike.

The goal came just moments after Ryan Dow and Graham Dorrans saw their shots blocked by Derek Gaston and Ricky Little.

The visitors enjoyed most of the possession but they could not make that count and struggled to find a clinical edge to put their chances to bed.

‘Deserved something’

“We definitely deserved something out of the match,” Hughes said. “I think we deserved to win and score two or three goals.

“If we play like that until the end of the season we will win football matches, and we need to keep doing that, keep believing.

“We threw everything at it, created enough chances and on another day the three points are coming back to East End Park.

“But you are playing against a team that’s going for the title and you have to respect that.

“When they get that goal – albeit a real soft one – it gives them something to hang on to and you can see their spirit. They are difficult to break down.”

‘Can’t ask for more’

With Queen of the South beating Morton 3-0, that meant the Fife side finished the day bottom of the Championship.

Despite the frustration of the fans, and Yogi himself, he was happy with the effort shown by his players.

“I can’t ask any more of my team, we dominated the game, passed the ball well and created chances,” he said.

“We’re not just getting the rub of the green.

“I’m just delighted I’m working with these boys, we’ve got talented players but anything you want in football you have to earn.

“They give me everything they’ve got week in week out.”

