John Hughes says his side ‘deserved something’ from Arbroath defeat and urges his Dunfermline players to keep believing

Dunfermline boss John Hughes feels his side deserved something from their clash with Arbroath but insists they need to “keep believing” in their fight to avoid relegation.

The Pars went down 1-0 to the Lichties thanks to an early David Gold strike.

The goal came just moments after Ryan Dow and Graham Dorrans saw their shots blocked by Derek Gaston and Ricky Little.

The visitors enjoyed most of the possession but they could not make that count and struggled to find a clinical edge to put their chances to bed.

‘Deserved something’

“We definitely deserved something out of the match,” Hughes said. “I think we deserved to win and score two or three goals.

“If we play like that until the end of the season we will win football matches, and we need to keep doing that, keep believing.

“We threw everything at it, created enough chances and on another day the three points are coming back to East End Park.

“But you are playing against a team that’s going for the title and you have to respect that.

“When they get that goal – albeit a real soft one – it gives them something to hang on to and you can see their spirit. They are difficult to break down.”

‘Can’t ask for more’

With Queen of the South beating Morton 3-0, that meant the Fife side finished the day bottom of the Championship.

Despite the frustration of the fans, and Yogi himself, he was happy with the effort shown by his players.

“I can’t ask any more of my team, we dominated the game, passed the ball well and created chances,” he said.

“We’re not just getting the rub of the green.

“I’m just delighted I’m working with these boys, we’ve got talented players but anything you want in football you have to earn.

“They give me everything they’ve got week in week out.”