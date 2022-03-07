Ethan Ross apologises to Raith Rovers fans and makes ‘look in the mirror’ demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ethan Ross apologises to Raith Rovers fans and makes ‘look in the mirror’ demand

By Alan Temple
March 7 2022, 7.30am Updated: March 7 2022, 7.59am
Demanding: Ross
Ethan Ross has apologised to Raith Rovers supporters after a chastening 4-0 defeat extended the Fifers’ winless streak in the Championship to 11 matches.

The 20-year-old also stated that the entire squad must ‘look in the mirror’ if Rovers are to salvage their promotion push.

Goals from Tomi Adeloye, Sam Ashford and a James Maxwell brace gave the Honest Men their biggest victory over Raith since October 1959, with the home side leaving the field to a cacophony of jeers.

Despite picking up just six points from a possible 33 since December 11, the Stark’s Park outfit remain one point behind fourth-placed Inverness in the final playoff place.

But that is scant solace for Ross.

Disappointed: Ross.

“We let down the fans, the club and our management team,” said the former Scotland under-19 international. “That was not a Raith Rovers performance.

“We were in the dressing room racking our brains to find out what happened. All we can do is apologise to the fans and come out next week and put on a proper Raith Rovers performance.

“The mood wasn’t good (in the dressing room). We can’t expect to stay at the top end of the table if we can’t beat Ayr United at home, with the greatest of respect to Ayr.

“None of us were up to scratch. When no-one performs acceptably, then it’s tough to come away with any result. We need to look at ourselves in the mirror and rectify that.”

The profligate finishing and dire defending was night-and-day compared to the stirring 2-1 victory against Kilmarnock just three days earlier which sent Rovers into the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

“We had a great win on Wednesday but that’s in the cup and that means nothing in terms of us coming away with a 4-0 defeat in our next league game,” added Ross.

We now have eight Championship games to go and we need to pick ourselves up, work even harder.”

Self-critique

Ross’ assessment comes with a healthy dose of introspection.

Food for thought: McGlynn, left, and assistant Paul Smith

The former Aberdeen youngster was far from the worst performer on Saturday. Indeed, he saw a shot in the second half drift inches wide of the post, while he delivered a tantalising delivery which begged to be converted. No takers.

However, Ross is determined to rediscover the blistering form which saw him notch four goals and an assist in his first seven matches after returning to Stark’s Park in October.

“I’m more than disappointed by my own performance on Saturday, and recently,” Ross said candidly. “I need to start helping the team more.

“We need to start scoring goals and I believe that can be my contribution. I’ve not done it enough recently.

“I’m disappointed by that but I’m going to keep believing in myself and believing in all of my teammates.

“As a team, there’s always been that belief. Right through this sticky patch, we’ve never lost that.”

The astonishing numbers behind Raith Rovers and Inverness’ stuttering playoff push – and could they be caught?

