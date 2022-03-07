Liam Polworth makes assessment of ‘quality’ Dunfermline teammates after debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Polworth makes assessment of ‘quality’ Dunfermline teammates after debut

By Scott Lorimer
March 7 2022, 8.00am
Liam Polworth
Liam Polworth

New boy Liam Polworth believes there is enough quality in his Dunfermline side to beat the drop – but admits they need to start turning things around quickly.

After joining the Pars last week, the 27-year-old was handed his debut in the 1-0 defeat to Arbroath at Gayfield on Saturday.

Polworth, left, in action against Arbroath for Killie earlier in the season
Polworth, left, in action against Arbroath for Killie earlier in the season

The Kilmarnock loanee spent most of the game on the bench but was introduced for the final seven minutes as John Hughes searched for an equaliser.

‘Quality’ in the side

Having been a spectator for most of the clash, Polworth was impressed by what he saw but knows he and his teammates don’t have long left to turn good performances into wins.

“There’s definitely quality,” he said.

Ricky Little made a crucial block to deny Graham Dorrans, moments before Arbroath went up the other end and scored.
Ricky Little made a crucial block to deny Graham Dorrans, moments before Arbroath went up the other end and scored.

“With the names in the team, bottom is not where Dunfermline should be.

“When you are not winning games, it becomes a habit and it’s a difficult one to kick – but we need to kick it quick.”

Polworth and his teammates can take some reassurance in their performance at Gayfield, even though they ended the day at the bottom.

Change in fortunes soon

The side dominated possession and hit the woodwork three times throughout the game with Arbroath defender Ricky Little also making crucial blocks on the line.

While it wasn’t their day on Saturday, the creative midfielder hopes his side’s luck will start to change soon.

“Even watching it from the side, I think that’s as many chances as teams will create [at Gayfield].

“On another day, we could maybe have got a few goals but it’s disappointing to have come away losing the game.

“Steven Lawless had the header at the end, and that’s what happens when things aren’t going for you.

“I’m sure it if was the other end it would’ve flew into the corner

“I thought we played really well, so it’s one of those things.

“It doesn’t matter how well you are playing, when you’re not winning games, it doesn’t look great.”

“We need to keep plugging away and hopefully results will come.”

