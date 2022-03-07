Liam Polworth makes assessment of ‘quality’ Dunfermline teammates after debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New boy Liam Polworth believes there is enough quality in his Dunfermline side to beat the drop – but admits they need to start turning things around quickly.

After joining the Pars last week, the 27-year-old was handed his debut in the 1-0 defeat to Arbroath at Gayfield on Saturday.

The Kilmarnock loanee spent most of the game on the bench but was introduced for the final seven minutes as John Hughes searched for an equaliser.

‘Quality’ in the side

Having been a spectator for most of the clash, Polworth was impressed by what he saw but knows he and his teammates don’t have long left to turn good performances into wins.

“There’s definitely quality,” he said.

“With the names in the team, bottom is not where Dunfermline should be.

“When you are not winning games, it becomes a habit and it’s a difficult one to kick – but we need to kick it quick.”

Polworth and his teammates can take some reassurance in their performance at Gayfield, even though they ended the day at the bottom.

Change in fortunes soon

The side dominated possession and hit the woodwork three times throughout the game with Arbroath defender Ricky Little also making crucial blocks on the line.

While it wasn’t their day on Saturday, the creative midfielder hopes his side’s luck will start to change soon.

“Even watching it from the side, I think that’s as many chances as teams will create [at Gayfield].

“On another day, we could maybe have got a few goals but it’s disappointing to have come away losing the game.

“Steven Lawless had the header at the end, and that’s what happens when things aren’t going for you.

“I’m sure it if was the other end it would’ve flew into the corner

“I thought we played really well, so it’s one of those things.

“It doesn’t matter how well you are playing, when you’re not winning games, it doesn’t look great.”

“We need to keep plugging away and hopefully results will come.”