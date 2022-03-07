‘Belief’ key for Ricky Little as defender urges Arbroath to ‘go and win Championship’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ricky Little admits that he and his Arbroath teammates must now start believing they can do the unthinkable and win the Championship.

The Lichties still lead the way with just eight games to go after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Dunfermline at Gayfield.

For months Dick Campbell and his side refused to consider anything else other than securing their league status.

But now, Arbroath stalwart Little revealed his teammates are beginning to believe they can win the league.

‘Need to be believe’

“None of us are getting carried away but I think now we need to start believing,” he said.

“The fact we’ve played everybody and beat everyone round about us, there needs to be belief.

“We’re at that stage now. I’m not going to say ‘we are going to do it’ because there is still a lot of points to be won or dropped so a lot can change.

“We need to go and try and win it.

“The boys are full of belief in there and we’ll work hard for each other and see where we get to at the end of the season.”

Arbroath recorded their first win in six games on Saturday after a run of four draws in a row.

Little says his side need to build on the victory in their remaining games.

“We’ve probably not been playing well the last few weeks,” he explained.

“We started to pick up a few draws and it was important for getting points on the board.

“Another draw, or a defeat, could have let a bit of panic creep in.

“Teams are trying to put the pressure on us, all we can do is look after ourselves.

“As long as we keep winning then that’s fine with us.”

Inverness next

Up next for the Lichties is a trip to the Highlands to face promotion rivals Inverness.

Caley are without a win in 11 and have dropped to fourth, 11 points behind the league leaders.

But the Arbroath centre back isn’t ruling out Thistle to mount a late challenge.

“There is a lot that could happen,” he said.

“I think the fact that we need to play each other still could sway it.

“I know they’re not on the best of runs just now but we know how quickly things can change.

“It’s going to be a tough one, it’s never an easy game up there. We’ll go up with belief.

“We’ve already beat them up there, if we give 100% there’s no reason we can’t pick up three points again.”