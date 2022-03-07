‘Belief’ key for Ricky Little as defender urges Arbroath to ‘go and win Championship’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Belief’ key for Ricky Little as defender urges Arbroath to ‘go and win Championship’

By Scott Lorimer
March 7 2022, 8.00am
Arbroath defender Ricky Little
Arbroath defender Ricky Little

Ricky Little admits that he and his Arbroath teammates must now start believing they can do the unthinkable and win the Championship.

The Lichties still lead the way with just eight games to go after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Dunfermline at Gayfield.

For months Dick Campbell and his side refused to consider anything else other than securing their league status.

But now, Arbroath stalwart Little revealed his teammates are beginning to believe they can win the league.

‘Need to be believe’

“None of us are getting carried away but I think now we need to start believing,” he said.

“The fact we’ve played everybody and beat everyone round about us, there needs to be belief.

“We’re at that stage now. I’m not going to say ‘we are going to do it’ because there is still a lot of points to be won or dropped so a lot can change.

David Gold is congratulated after scoring what proved to be the winner on nine minutes.
Little (right) congratulates David Gold after scoring what proved to be the winner against Dunfermline.

“We need to go and try and win it.

“The boys are full of belief in there and we’ll work hard for each other and see where we get to at the end of the season.”

Arbroath recorded their first win in six games on Saturday after a run of four draws in a row.

Little says his side need to build on the victory in their remaining games.

“We’ve probably not been playing well the last few weeks,” he explained.

Ricky Little made a crucial block to deny Graham Dorrans, moments before Arbroath went up the other end and scored.
Ricky Little made a crucial block to deny Graham Dorrans, moments before Arbroath went up the other end and scored.

“We started to pick up a few draws and it was important for getting points on the board.

“Another draw, or a defeat, could have let a bit of panic creep in.

“Teams are trying to put the pressure on us, all we can do is look after ourselves.

“As long as we keep winning then that’s fine with us.”

Inverness next

Up next for the Lichties is a trip to the Highlands to face promotion rivals Inverness.

Caley are without a win in 11 and have dropped to fourth, 11 points behind the league leaders.

Little in action against Inverness earlier in the season.
Little in action against Inverness earlier in the season.

But the Arbroath centre back isn’t ruling out Thistle to mount a late challenge.

“There is a lot that could happen,” he said.

“I think the fact that we need to play each other still could sway it.

“I know they’re not on the best of runs just now but we know how quickly things can change.

“It’s going to be a tough one, it’s never an easy game up there. We’ll go up with belief.

“We’ve already beat them up there, if we give 100% there’s no reason we can’t pick up three points again.”

