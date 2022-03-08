St Johnstone kid Max Kucheriavyi dubbed ‘incredible’ as Kelty Hearts chief hails Ukraine fundraising efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

St Johnstone kid Max Kucheriavyi dubbed ‘incredible’ as Kelty Hearts chief hails Ukraine fundraising efforts

By Alan Temple
March 8 2022, 12.00pm
Kucheriavyi shows his support
Kucheriavyi shows his support

Kelty Hearts sporting director Andrew Barrowman has paid tribute to the character and courage of on-loan St Johnstone kid Max Kucheriavyi.

Barrowman negotiated the winger’s switch to New Central Park last month and has become an immediate admirer of the ‘intelligent, tough’ teenager.

Kucheriavyi, 19, has displayed astonishing maturity in light of Russia’s invasion of his homeland.

With family still based in Kyiv, he started a GoFundMe page with the target of £500. It has reached more than £5000, with both Kelty and Saints’ stars contributing to the cause.

Admirer: Barrowman

“The fundraising page was all his idea,” Barrowman told Courier Sport. “He created it on his own, with a modest target — and it has exceeded that already.

“We were only too happy to support his effort and really push that.

“He could have been forgiven for not doing anything like this, but Max was thinking about others. That is testament to the sort of person he is.

“Max is here, in a strange country on his own, and we are all witnessing what is happening over in Ukraine on the TV. But, all through that, he’s taking the lead on fundraising and still doing his job every day.

“He is a very impressive young man.”

Nerves of steel

Indeed, Kucheriavyi has belied unimaginable turmoil to start Kelty Hearts’ last two matches, turning in standout performances.

He continues to train with St Johnstone on a daily basis, with Perth captain Liam Gordon recently emphasising that he can rely on the support of everyone at McDiarmid Park.

Max Kucheriavyi is originally from Kyiv, Ukraine
Max Kucheriavyi is originally from Kyiv, Ukraine

“He’s a fantastic kid,” Barrowman continued. “Even in the short amount of time we’ve had him at Kelty, we’ve seen his personality shine through. Max is an intelligent boy and has his head screwed on.

“I can only begin to imagine what life is like for Max at the moment, and he is expected to come and perform on a football pitch — that is a credit to what a strong person he is.

“Don’t be fooled by that baby face; he is tough and has nerves of steel.

“Max was excellent for us again on Saturday and to perform like that when everything going on in the background is nothing short of incredible.”

Big future

While football may seem like at afterthought given the situation in Ukraine, Barrowman has no doubt that Kucheriavyi’s talent and evident mental strength will make him a St Johnstone regular in years to come.

He has a big future ahead of him and I know how highly St Johnstone think of him,” he added.

“Max is a fantastic talent, we are luck to have him, and we’ll enjoy him between now and the end of the season.”

Max’s fundraising efforts can be found here.

Max Kucheriavyi Ukraine war torment ‘breaking hearts’ of St Johnstone players, says Liam Gordon

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]