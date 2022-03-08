Arbroath’s potential title decider with Kilmarnock moved for live TV

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath’s potential Championship title decider with Kilmarnock has been moved for TV.

The Gayfield side are due to travel to Rugby Park on the second last weekend of the season with only a point currently separating the two clubs.

And with just eight games left, there is a genuine possibility that the Gayfield side’s trip to Ayrshire could determine the title race.

⚽️ Fixture amendment 📆 Friday April 22 🏆 cinch Championship 🏟 @KilmarnockFC v @ArbroathFC ⌚️ Kick-off 7.45pm 📺 Live on BBC Scotland — spflnews (@spflnews) March 8, 2022

And BBC Scotland will screen the mouthwatering clash live on Friday 22nd April, as they show Kilmarnock’s final three games.

The fixture shift means part-time Arbroath will be forced to play their final two games on a Friday night.

They host Morton on April 29th, the final day of the Championship season.

Arbroath played Morton on the final day of last season in a relegation battle.

They drew 0-0 to clinch a third successive season in the Championship.

But Dick Campbell’s men are now on the brink of promotion to the Scottish Premiership.