Arbroath’s potential title decider with Kilmarnock moved for live TV

By Ewan Smith
March 8 2022, 3.26pm
Arbroath face a Friday night title tussle with Kilmarnock

Arbroath’s potential Championship title decider with Kilmarnock has been moved for TV.

The Gayfield side are due to travel to Rugby Park on the second last weekend of the season with only a point currently separating the two clubs.

And with just eight games left, there is a genuine possibility that the Gayfield side’s trip to Ayrshire could determine the title race.

And BBC Scotland will screen the mouthwatering clash live on Friday 22nd April, as they show Kilmarnock’s final three games.

The fixture shift means part-time Arbroath will be forced to play their final two games on a Friday night.

They host Morton on April 29th, the final day of the Championship season.

O'Brien hopes to make the home advantage count at Gayfield.
Arbroath fans will travel in their numbers to Kilmarnock

Arbroath played Morton on the final day of last season in a relegation battle.

They drew 0-0 to clinch a third successive season in the Championship.

But Dick Campbell’s men are now on the brink of promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

