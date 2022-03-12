Rab Douglas: The pressure to win the Championship is not on Arbroath it’s on Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Rab Douglas: The pressure to win the Championship is not on Arbroath it’s on Kilmarnock

By Ewan Smith
March 12 2022, 6.00pm
Arbroath goalkeeping coach Rab Douglas took charge of the team alongside first team coach John young, in the absence of Dick and Ian Campbell.
Arbroath goalkeeping coach Rab Douglas insists the Gayfield side will bounce back from defeat at Inverness

Rab Douglas insists the pressure is all on Kilmarnock as Arbroath crashed to only their fourth defeat of the season.

Arbroath fell to their heaviest loss of the term as strikes from Shane Sutherland, Reece McAlear and Billy McKay helped Inverness claim a 3-0 win.

Dick Campbell was also sent to the stand as the Gayfield side went home empty-handed.

They are now two points behind new leaders Killie with seven games left.

But with Arbroath set to welcome Ayr United and Raith Rovers to Gayfield in the coming weeks, Douglas believes the weight of expectation lies on Killie’s shoulders.

Rab Douglas watched Arbroath side crash to defeat at Inverness

“The main thing for us was staying in the Championship,” said Arbroath goalkeeping coach Douglas.

“We’ve achieved that. Anything else is a bonus.

“The pressure is not on us, the pressure is on teams like Kilmarnock to be up there.

“They are expected to be winning this title. They are expected to be running away with it with their budget and playing squad.

“But we will keep plodding away at Arbroath and see where it takes us.

Rab Douglas: Plenty of twists and turns to come in title race

Dick Campbell was sent to the stand after a double booking for dissent

“Every team has improved and there are sides like Dunfermline who are fighting for their lives.

“They need to fight to stay full-time and earn contracts and will take points off others.

“Inverness will too and there will be a lot of twists and turns before the end of the season.

“That’s only our fourth defeat of the season. We have two home games coming up and you’ll see a different Arbroath.

“We have an honest bunch of lads in our dressing room. They’ll roll their sleeves up and go again.”

Campbell is likely to be stuck in the stands for some of the title run-in after he was sent to the stand for dissent.

“I don’t think the referee was kind to us,” said Douglas.

“There could have been a straight red for a foul on Jack Hamilton but it wasn’t given.

“The gaffer was sent off for going a yard out of his technical area and showing some passion.

“I’d also like to thank the fans for turning up in their numbers to back us.”

Inverness 3 Arbroath 0: Dick Campbell sent off as Lichties suffer title blow with heaviest defeat of the season

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier