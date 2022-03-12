Rab Douglas: The pressure to win the Championship is not on Arbroath it’s on Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rab Douglas insists the pressure is all on Kilmarnock as Arbroath crashed to only their fourth defeat of the season.

Arbroath fell to their heaviest loss of the term as strikes from Shane Sutherland, Reece McAlear and Billy McKay helped Inverness claim a 3-0 win.

Dick Campbell was also sent to the stand as the Gayfield side went home empty-handed.

They are now two points behind new leaders Killie with seven games left.

But with Arbroath set to welcome Ayr United and Raith Rovers to Gayfield in the coming weeks, Douglas believes the weight of expectation lies on Killie’s shoulders.

“The main thing for us was staying in the Championship,” said Arbroath goalkeeping coach Douglas.

“We’ve achieved that. Anything else is a bonus.

“The pressure is not on us, the pressure is on teams like Kilmarnock to be up there.

“They are expected to be winning this title. They are expected to be running away with it with their budget and playing squad.

“But we will keep plodding away at Arbroath and see where it takes us.

Rab Douglas: Plenty of twists and turns to come in title race

“Every team has improved and there are sides like Dunfermline who are fighting for their lives.

“They need to fight to stay full-time and earn contracts and will take points off others.

“Inverness will too and there will be a lot of twists and turns before the end of the season.

“That’s only our fourth defeat of the season. We have two home games coming up and you’ll see a different Arbroath.

“We have an honest bunch of lads in our dressing room. They’ll roll their sleeves up and go again.”

Campbell is likely to be stuck in the stands for some of the title run-in after he was sent to the stand for dissent.

“I don’t think the referee was kind to us,” said Douglas.

“There could have been a straight red for a foul on Jack Hamilton but it wasn’t given.

“The gaffer was sent off for going a yard out of his technical area and showing some passion.

“I’d also like to thank the fans for turning up in their numbers to back us.”