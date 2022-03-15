EXCLUSIVE: Owen Coyle set to be the new Queen’s Park manager after successful time in India with Jamshedpur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Owen Coyle set to be the new Queen’s Park manager after successful time in India with Jamshedpur

By Eric Nicolson
March 15 2022, 8.21pm Updated: March 15 2022, 8.50pm
Owen Coyle is set to be appointed as the new manager of Queen’s Park, Courier Sport understands.

The ambitious League One outfit sacked Laurie Ellis at the turn of the year and have taken a long time to identify his permanent replacement, with director of football Marijn Beuker taking on the role on an interim basis.

Former St Johnstone boss, Coyle, is the man now expected to take charge of the Spiders, who currently sit in the promotion play-off places.

After leaving Perth, Coyle was a big coaching hit in England with Burnley and Bolton Wanderers.

Ross County was his most recent job in Scotland, some four years ago.

Since then Coyle, 55, has enjoyed great success in India.

Earlier this month he led Jamshedpur FC to the Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners’ Shield for the first time in their history.

Former Dundee and Rangers star Greg Stewart went viral on social media – and hit the headlines – in December after notching a stunning free-kick for Coyle’s side against Kerala Blasters.

Kerala later beat Shield-winning Jamshedpur over two legs in the semi-finals of the ISL olay-offs and, with Coyle’s contract at an end, he is free to take over at Queen’s.

