EXCLUSIVE: Owen Coyle set to be the new Queen’s Park manager after successful time in India with Jamshedpur

Owen Coyle is set to be appointed as the new manager of Queen’s Park, Courier Sport understands.

The ambitious League One outfit sacked Laurie Ellis at the turn of the year and have taken a long time to identify his permanent replacement, with director of football Marijn Beuker taking on the role on an interim basis.

Former St Johnstone boss, Coyle, is the man now expected to take charge of the Spiders, who currently sit in the promotion play-off places.

After leaving Perth, Coyle was a big coaching hit in England with Burnley and Bolton Wanderers.

Ross County was his most recent job in Scotland, some four years ago.

Since then Coyle, 55, has enjoyed great success in India.

Earlier this month he led Jamshedpur FC to the Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners’ Shield for the first time in their history.

Former Dundee and Rangers star Greg Stewart went viral on social media – and hit the headlines – in December after notching a stunning free-kick for Coyle’s side against Kerala Blasters.

Kerala later beat Shield-winning Jamshedpur over two legs in the semi-finals of the ISL olay-offs and, with Coyle’s contract at an end, he is free to take over at Queen’s.