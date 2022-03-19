John Hughes: Dunfermline BATTERED Morton and deserved victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline ‘battered’ Morton and deserved to pick up all three points on Friday night.

That is the view of Pars boss John Hughes.

Lewis McCann restored parity with 88 minutes on the clock, finally breaching a stubborn Ton resistance following Iain Wilson’s first-half opener.

The Fifers also struck the post, saw a Kevin O’Hara goal disallowed and had 25 shots to Morton’s eight.

And, while they remain at the bottom of the Championship — albeit now level on points with Queen of the South — Hughes was left beaming with pride.

“We battered them from start to finish — total domination of the football,” lauded Hughes.

“I’d hate to see the stats. The football; moving them from side to side; passing — it was very good.

“We had to calm them down a bit at half-time. They were a little aggrieved after putting so much into the first half and having nothing to show for it.

“But I knew we had to be patient and stick to the performance, knowing that it would come.

“We got our goal, hit the post and had a goal disallowed for offside which was touch-and-go.

“So, I’m really proud of the way they went about their business. We deserved to win it. You would not think we were the team at the bottom of the league.”

Character, effort and spirit

Hughes was particularly buoyed by the dramatic finale, given how easy it would have been for Dunfermline heads to drop amid a fraught relegation battle.

He added: “With where we are in the league, it would have been easy to say ‘it is what it is’. But that’s not us. The character, effort and spirit they put in was absolutely fantastic.”

The last-gasp leveller came after McCann had climbed from the bench; a cathartic moment for the youngster after losing his starting berth for the last three fixtures.

“I was honest enough to say we had maybe played Lewis one or two games too early,” added Hughes. “So, we’ve sat him on the bench. But to come on and get his goal — I’m absolutely delighted for him.”